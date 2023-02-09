Officially, it was the annual State of the Union address, which might suggest a serious presentation of our nation’s current state of affairs as seen by the president.

The house was packed; members of both houses of Congress were there as well as the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the president’s Cabinet and the justices of the Supreme Court.

After obligatory niceties, the president listed what he considered the accomplishments of his administration in its first two years and what he hopes to accomplish in the next two. He called for bipartisanship, as is his custom. All in his Scranton persona.

But at some point, maybe a third of the way into the speech, all hell broke loose. Joe Biden’s "second State of the Union address was punctuated by outbursts, jeers and peals of mocking laughter," observed Kate Rogers of The New York Times.

It went beyond rudeness. At times it was vulgar. Most times it was meanspirited.

Charlie Sykes of the Bulwark called it "Theater of Performative Jerkitude."

At times Biden appeared to be baiting the extremist right wing of the Republican Party. If that was his strategy, it worked like a charm. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her cohort were only too happy to oblige.

Cameras returned again and again to Greene, managing to catch her each time with her hands cupped around her mouth as if it were a megaphone, calling the president of the United States “Liar!”

When Biden talked about fentanyl that is smuggled across our southern border, a lawmaker yelled, “It’s your fault!” Another yelled a profanity that news sources and local newspapers cannot print except with ellipses: "b. . .s. . . ."

That was yelled in what some call, euphemistically it appears, the temple of our democracy.

No one seemed more uncomfortable than House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was on camera for the entire hour-long speech, just over Biden’s left shoulder. When he disagreed with something the President said, which was frequently, he sat with his eyes closed and slightly shook his head.

At other times McCarthy seemed to be trying to stare down his out-of-control troops, the way your mom glared at you from the choir in church when you were acting up on the back row, all to no avail.

One commentator said that Marjorie Taylor Greene is now the face of the Republican Party. Not exactly the image Kevin McCarthy had hoped for.

In a meeting earlier in the day McCarthy had specifically asked his caucus not to do what it did anyway, a sign of his control, or lack thereof, over his own party.

Cameras also caught a tense conversation between Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and newcomer George Santos (R-Fla.) when they passed one another en route to the speech.

There are no assigned seats at the State of the Union address. Senators and representatives who want to shake hands with the president — or who want to be seen by the folks back home shaking hands with the president — arrive early and angle for seats on the center aisle. That is where Santos was headed and that is what Romney — a former presidential candidate and thus a reminder of what the Republican Party used to be — was upset about.

Asked what he said to Santos, Romney said, "He has no right to be here, and he has no right to sit on the aisle." Almost but not quite under his breath he added, “He’s a sick puppy,” which he later tried to walk back.

The state of our union was on full display at the State of the Union. Not just the health of the economy and the preparedness of the military. But the partisanship that has reduced Congress to what we saw Tuesday night.

Much is made of President Biden’s low approval rating — 42% according to a recent ABCNews/Washington Post poll.

Perhaps Congress should do something to improve its own approval rating. According to the results of a poll published in January by the Statista Research Department, just 22% of Americans approve of the way Congress is doing its job. And that’s an improvement over last summer, when Congress had a 16% approval rating.

Wednesday morning former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke passionately on MSNBC about the importance of respect being shown for the institution that representatives of both parties are fond of referring to as the People’s House.

Tuesday night the People’s House was defiled. Congress owes us an apology.