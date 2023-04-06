Palm Sunday was different this year, coming just six days after a shooter killed three third graders at the school operated by the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, and the head of the school, the custodian, and a substitute teacher as well.

Worship began as it does every Palm Sunday. The congregation said, "Out of the mouths of children you have ordained praise!"

Children, clustered in the back under the balcony, yelled "Hosanna! Hosanna!"

The congregation replied, "Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord." And again, “Hosanna.”

We sang "All Glory, Laud and Honor," as we do every year. Children, including waist-high preschoolers holding on to their mom or dad with one hand and waving a palm frond with the other, walked down the aisle recalling the "triumphal entry" of Jesus into Jerusalem in the last week of his life.

We smiled — I did — as the children returned to their pew, so proud of their contribution to the community’s worship, and I understood why Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me."

The elements of worship were the same as every Palm Sunday I have known. But it wasn’t the same.

I couldn’t stop thinking about ... the children of Covenant.

Nine-year-old Hallie Scruggs loved ninjas and unicorns, soccer and basketball. She was the only child of Rev. Chad Scruggs, the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, and his wife Jada.

At a vigil the night of the day of the shooting, Evelyn Dieckhaus’ big sister, a fifth grader, said, "I don’t want to be an only child."

William "Sweet Will" Kinney – "unfailingly kind," "never met a stranger."

"Unless you change and become like little children you will never get into the kingdom of heaven," Jesus warned.

He knew rage, too. Never more than when he thought about children being abused. "It would be better for them to be thrown into the sea with a millstone tied around their neck than to cause one of these little ones to stumble," he said.

Our pastor talked about turning guns into plowshares and reminded us that "Hosanna" means, "God, help us."

Cindy Peak was substituting that day, doing what she enjoyed most of her life — teaching. She also was the best friend of the governor’s wife. They were supposed to have dinner together that night.

"Big strong Mike," Mike Hill, custodian, "would always stop everything he was doing to hug my kids," said a parent of Covenant. "And he knew the name of every kid in that school." "He was just one of those men you couldn’t not like."

Katherine Koonce, head of The Covenant School, was a fierce advocate for all students, especially those with disabilities. “If there was any trouble in that school, she would run to it, not from it," a friend told The Associated Press. She confronted the shooter, police Chief John Drake said. "You could tell by the way she was laying."

"Greater love has no one," Jesus said, "than to give one’s life for a friend."

Easter will be different in Nashville this year and forever after. Never again will it be just about bunnies and dyed eggs. It will be, as it has always been, about adult stuff — love, sacrifice, death and life, and hope, always, no matter what, hope.

And flowers. Flowers on a cross, like flowers on a grave, say, “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?”

The most delicate orchid is a thumb in the eye of despair.

There is nothing more cynical than plastic flowers in a cemetery.

Easter will be different this year in Uvalde too, for this is the first Easter since a shooter killed nineteen children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Easter will also be different in Half Moon Bay, California, where seven farmworkers were gunned down in January, and Monterrey Park, California, where eleven Asian elderly were killed while celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Hosanna means “God, help us” in any language.

Easter will be different in Mifflin Township, Ohio; Enoch, Utah; Lee Township, Michigan; Goshin, California; and Dumfries, Virginia, all sites of mass shootings in the last three months.

Thus far in 2023 — January through March — there have been 144 mass shootings in 100 of our cities, large and small, in 30 states plus the District of Columbia.

Easter will be different across America this year.