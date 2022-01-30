Richard Groves: Facts, like the Tree Octopus, are an endangered species

In a news conference in April 2020 Donald Trump made a disjointed statement that seemed to many people to suggest that injecting disinfectant might be a cure for COVID-19. The maker of Lysol quickly issued a statement that “under no circumstance” should its products be used inside the human body.

In a survey a month later 4% of the respondents said they had gargled with diluted bleach and another 4% said they had gargled with soapy water or other disinfectants.

Do we know that Trump’s confused remarks led people to their dangerous experimentation? Does it matter? Whatever the source of the disinformation, millions of Americans came to believe that they could protect themselves against COVID-19 by gargling Clorox.

Disinformation has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans since the pandemic’s first victim two years ago.

And it threatens our democracy.

Farfetched, you say? Take one example from among many.