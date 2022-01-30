Richard Groves: Facts, like the Tree Octopus, are an endangered species

In 1998, a website dedicated to saving the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus made its debut on the internet.
The website was the creation of Lyle Zapato, whose personal website says that he is a resident of Cascadia and that his phobias include “really small helicopters and falling from airplanes.” The only substance abuse he owns up to is “recreational freon use.”
Zapato’s passion is saving the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus (Octopus paxarbolis), whose continued existence, he says, is threatened by “decimation of habitat by logging and suburban encroachment; building of roads that cut off access to the water which it needs for spawning; predation by foreign species such as house cats; and booming populations of its natural predators, including the bald eagle and sasquatch.”
According to the PNWTO website, the tree octopus, which can reach 30 to 36 centimeters, spends its early life in its “ancestral aquatic environment,” but due to the moistness of the rainforests and specialized skin adaptations, it can live comfortably on land.
By now you realize that the website is a hoax. (Please tell me that you realize the website is a hoax.)
But when researchers at the University of Connecticut’s Neag School of Education asked 25 seventh graders to examine the website, 24 of the students concluded that information regarding the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus was “very credible.”
The project’s lead researcher was sobered by the exercise. “These results are cause for serious concern because anyone can publish anything on the internet and today’s students are not prepared to critically evaluate the information they find there.”
The susceptibility of children and young people to disinformation, some of which can be dangerous, has led to the creation of age-appropriate online materials. MediaSmarts, for example, suggests: Let fact-checkers, such as Snopes, do the work for you; follow links back to the original source; verify the source; check other sources, preferably ones whose trustworthiness is widely accepted.
Seventh graders are hardly the only ones who need to be instructed on how to sort the wheat from the chaff.
In October 2021 the Kaiser Family Foundation asked survey respondents whether they believed or were unsure about eight statements about COVID-19 that are known to be false. Statements such as, “You can get COVID-19 from the vaccine;” “The COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip;” “The COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility.”
Forty-six percent of respondents who identified as Republicans, 36% of independents and 14% of Democrats, said they believed or were unsure about four or more of the eight false statements about COVID-19.
In a news conference in April 2020 Donald Trump made a disjointed statement that seemed to many people to suggest that injecting disinfectant might be a cure for COVID-19. The maker of Lysol quickly issued a statement that “under no circumstance” should its products be used inside the human body.
In a survey a month later 4% of the respondents said they had gargled with diluted bleach and another 4% said they had gargled with soapy water or other disinfectants.
Do we know that Trump’s confused remarks led people to their dangerous experimentation? Does it matter? Whatever the source of the disinformation, millions of Americans came to believe that they could protect themselves against COVID-19 by gargling Clorox.
Disinformation has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans since the pandemic’s first victim two years ago.
And it threatens our democracy.
Farfetched, you say? Take one example from among many.
After Dominion Voting Systems slammed Sydney Powell, one of Trump’s lawyers, with a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit for claiming that “in the middle of the night, that’s when the Dominion operators went in and injected votes and changed the whole system,” allegedly costing Donald Trump the presidency, her lawyers’ defense was that “no reasonable person would conclude that the statements” Powell made about election fraud “were truly statements of fact.” In other words, if you believed our client, you have no one to blame but yourself.
Lots of people believed her.
Snopes, tongue in cheek, fact-checked the claims of the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus website. They found “manipulated images, doctored videos and incredibly detailed joke websites” — then asked Lyle Zapato whether the Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus is real.
“Yes, of course,” replied Zapato. “Would someone with a website lie to you?”
Disinformation, whether disseminated in a news conference or on a website, threatens the lives of Americans and the health of American democracy.
If you are interested in further research, I recommend “Flatnose, the Tree-Climbing Dog” by the Austin Lounge Lizards.