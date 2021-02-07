Richard Groves: Finding a foundation for unity

We remember how we came together — proudly but all too briefly — after 9/11. Rudy Giuliani was “America’s mayor,” and George W. Bush, speaking extemporaneously from the ruins of the World Trade Center, stirred our hearts and stiffened our spines: "I can hear you! The rest of the world hears you! And the people — and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon."

One would think that a pandemic that has taken more American lives in a single year than were lost in four years of battle in World War II would unite us against a common “unseen enemy.”

Incredibly, it has divided us further. Following the example of many Republican leaders, beginning with the former president of the United States, millions of Americans have made not wearing a mask some sort of a political statement, thereby risking their own lives and endangering the lives of everyone around them.

It is one of the ironies of the assault on the Capitol that the FBI is able to identify insurrectionists in photographs and videos because they weren’t wearing masks.