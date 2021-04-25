Richard Groves: Into the valley of death and out the other side

The young man talked about Robert (not his name), a budding writer who had become his housemate around the time the pandemic struck. They had become best friends.

But as the weeks passed, our young friend saw signs that caused concern. One day he did what many friends and family members have felt compelled to do: He went through Robert’s room — closet, drawers, even the wastepaper basket — and discovered what he feared: his new friend was addicted to heroin.

He could have thrown Robert out. Everyone else had. Robert had no friends left. He had lost his job and had been kicked out of his apartment. His longsuffering mother said, “I have no more tears left to cry.”

Instead, our young friend said, “I had to be there for him. To encourage him. To hold him accountable. And should he relapse, to say ‘try harder.’ When he worked so hard to climb from rock bottom, it is in those moments that I’m reminded of the power greater than I. The power that makes things OK. If it happens again — if Robert relapses again — God will make it OK again. And again.”