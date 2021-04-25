Richard Groves: Into the valley of death and out the other side

Easter Sunday will live in family memory as the day we, along with a handful of friends, gathered at the river — not “the beautiful, the beautiful river” that some of us used to sing about but the muddy waters of the Yadkin — for an old-fashioned Easter Sunday river baptism.
A young man we know well managed to get into adulthood without being baptized — at a certain point, it becomes embarrassing, and you just move on — and he wanted to remedy that before his late-spring wedding. The river was his idea.
He is part of a generation that is less religious in an institutional sense than any in recent memory. In 1945, 75% of Americans identified with a religious tradition. Today, just 47% do so, and the trend is downward.
Some investigators of religious belief and practice claim that traditional religious identification is being replaced by something that is known vaguely as being spiritual but not religious. Institutionalists say that SBNR (it has its own acronym) is loose on doctrine and lax on commitment. One critic said SBNR is “just a mystical sense that the universe is somehow meaningful and benign.”
We sang a few “river” hymns — “Shall We Gather at the River,” “Down by the Riverside” and “As I Went Down to the River to Pray” — and his mother read a statement he had prepared for the occasion. It was refreshingly free of religious clichés. Just an honest, authentic statement of the places in his life where he has been aware of the reality of God.
The young man talked about Robert (not his name), a budding writer who had become his housemate around the time the pandemic struck. They had become best friends.
But as the weeks passed, our young friend saw signs that caused concern. One day he did what many friends and family members have felt compelled to do: He went through Robert’s room — closet, drawers, even the wastepaper basket — and discovered what he feared: his new friend was addicted to heroin.
He could have thrown Robert out. Everyone else had. Robert had no friends left. He had lost his job and had been kicked out of his apartment. His longsuffering mother said, “I have no more tears left to cry.”
Instead, our young friend said, “I had to be there for him. To encourage him. To hold him accountable. And should he relapse, to say ‘try harder.’ When he worked so hard to climb from rock bottom, it is in those moments that I’m reminded of the power greater than I. The power that makes things OK. If it happens again — if Robert relapses again — God will make it OK again. And again.”
Over the months, our young friend gained a disturbing insight into the nature of addiction. “Every inch of happiness that exists in that person’s life is compacted into one needle. And he puts the needle in his arm. The next day there is no more happiness left in the world because the needle took it all. So, he does it again. And again. Because if he doesn’t, all he has waiting for him is depression and sadness.”
“I know you. This isn’t you,” our young friend told his new best friend over and over.
Then one day, Robert’s girlfriend, whom he hadn’t seen in 10 years, came back into his life. She said she had never stopped loving him.
With the support of his girlfriend, his mom, our young friend and his fiancée, and plenty of professional help, Robert dug himself out of a deep dark hole. In March, clean for nine months, he and his girlfriend loaded their car and began a cross-country drive to a new, hopefully drug-free life in California.
Our young friend has been where I’ve never been and done what I don’t think I could do: He walked with a friend into the hell of addiction, straight into the valley of the shadow of death and out the other side.
I like to think that if Jesus had stood with us on the banks of the Yadkin as the Rev. Lynn Rhoades lowered our young friend into the water, “buried” him with Christ and raised him “to walk in newness of life,” he would have smiled and said, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
For my part, if that is what being spiritual but not religious looks like, I’ll take it any day and twice on Sunday.