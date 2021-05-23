Richard Groves: Is America racist? It’s not an easy question

“Let me be clear,” Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said sternly in his rebuttal of Joe Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress. “America is not a racist country.”
“No,” said Biden in his own defense in an interview the next day on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I don’t believe the American people are racists.”
In her rebuttal of Scott’s rebuttal of Biden’s speech, Kamala Harris said she doesn’t believe America is a racist country, either.
Does that sound like a partisan argument to you? The senator from South Carolina, the president and the vice president seem to be in agreement that America is not a racist country.
Do they really agree? Or is their seeming consensus a symptom of the confusing conversation we are — or are not — having about race?
The morning after his rebuttal of the president’s speech, Scott said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that we are experiencing “a lingering effect after a couple of centuries of racism and discrimination in this nation.” Racism is not woven into the structures of our society. It is simply the “lingering effect” of our troubled, racist past.
Scott has spoken freely about his numerous experiences with being treated badly by police. “One of the reasons why I asked to lead this police reform conversation on my side of the aisle is because I have — I personally understand the pain of being stopped 18 times driving while Black,” Scott said on “Face the Nation.”
But wait. If you are intent on reforming law enforcement because you, a Black man, have repeatedly been the victim of police mistreatment, doesn’t that suggest that you believe that the problem is in the system and not in a “few bad apples”? Isn’t that systemic racism?
Biden has not been a shining example of rhetorical clarity. The morning after he said in his address to the Congress, “We have a real chance to root out systemic racism that plagues America,” he said in his CBS interview he doesn’t think Americans are racists.
So, our systems are racist, but we’re not?
Come to think of it, the president didn’t say that America is not a racist country; he said the American people are not racist. Maybe he agrees with Rashawn Ray, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, who, relying on sociologist Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, says that there can be systemic racism without actual racists. Maybe that is what the president believes. Maybe. How would we know?
Harris also said that she doesn’t think that America is a racist country. But, she added, “We also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its presence today.”
According to the vice president, America has a racist past, and racism persists today. But that doesn’t mean that America is racist. Care to expand on that?
The fine line the Biden administration is walking, Harris said on “Good Morning America,” is that “we want to unify the country, but not without speaking truth and requiring accountability, as appropriate.”
Granted, unifying the country and speaking the truth at the same time calls for careful tiptoeing through the racial minefield.
But meanwhile Republican state legislatures are busy proposing legislation that would prohibit schools from teaching critical race theory.
Kendall Thomas, a law professor at Columbia University and co-editor of “Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings That Formed the Movement,” told Newsweek that “CRT challenges us to see that racial injustice in America is not, and has never been, just a problem of isolated instances of individual bias and private prejudice which we can solve by enacting ‘color-blind’ laws and policies.”
Earlier this month, the N.C. House passed a bill that would prohibit schools from teaching that “an individual, solely by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex” (think slavery) or that the United States is “racist or sexist or was created by members of a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.”
Similar bills are being considered in at least half a dozen states. Idaho passed one in January.
Now is the time for language that is clear, simple and consistent.
“Being imprecise or undecided” — or intentionally ambiguous — “with our language on this subject contributes to the murkiness,” wrote Charles Blow of The New York Times.
“Let your yes be yes and your no be no,” said Jesus. “Anything above that is of the devil.” Amen to that.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator who lives in Winston-Salem.