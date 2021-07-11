Richard Groves: It’s been hard to stay in touch

A few weeks ago, I ran into an old friend whom I had not seen in a couple of years. It was a chance meeting, the kind that catches you off-guard, and you react instinctively, the way you reacted before COVID-19 rendered us all like biblical lepers calling out “unclean” as we walk down the sidewalk.
In the emotional rush of the moment, we grabbed each other’s hand and gave them a firm squeeze — then stopped. I could tell by the expression on his face that he was thinking what I was thinking:
“Are you ... ?”
“Vaccinated? Yeah. You?”
“Yeah.”
We grinned and gave one another a manly hand-thump on the back. One, two, three. Thump, thump, thump. Vaccination or not, we weren’t quite ready for a full-on hug.
Only later did it dawn on me: That was the first time I had touched and been touched by another human being outside my “bubble” in more than a year.
Depending on which academic discipline you consult, touch is either a natural human need and impulse or a culturally taught phenomenon. My guess, it is both.
Research has confirmed what moms have known all along: that infants benefit from being touched and that touching aids development of the child.
At some point, though, social norms kick in, dictating who can touch whom, where, how and when. Knowing what those norms are is critical to being able to navigate the culture successfully.
A study of the attitudes of people in five countries — Finland, France, Russia, Italy and the U.K. — was reported in The Atlantic a few years ago. Surprisingly, Finns were the most open to touching and being touched, followed by Russians — two really cold countries, right? — then the French and Italians. Consistent with stereotype, Great Britain came in a distant last.
The need to touch and be touched is modified not only by one’s culture but by one’s experience at home. Some families are more into touching than others, for whatever reasons.
It is also altered, unfortunately, by the lingering, hurting memory of inappropriate touching and by the wounds — psychological as well as physical — left by abuse.
And it varies from person to person depending on personality. I have always been one to guard my personal space, not always to my benefit.
Still, though experience may have taught us to be wary, we recognize — most of us do, I think — the need for a human touch.
A friend said that getting a massage is like paying someone to touch you.
An elderly woman once told me sadly, “No one has touched me in years.”
When I see a homeless person, I wonder how long it has been since she or he has felt the friendly touch of a human hand.
A friend sat opposite her husband in the visitor’s room of the jail, separated from him by a thick pane of glass. They talked. They looked into each other’s eyes. When the announcement was made that visiting hours were over, he placed his hand, palm flat, on the glass, and she placed her hand on his.
The importance of touch is embedded in our language. We apologize if we have been “out of touch lately.” When we are moved emotionally, we say, “That touches me deeply,” or, “Touching, isn’t it?”
COVID temporarily disrupted the flow of tactile communication between people. No handshakes, no hugs, no high-fives. We rarely got close enough to another person to touch them even accidentally.
We did our best to find a suitable substitute for flesh-on-flesh touching.
The fist bump — a playful guy thing. “How’s it going?” bump. The butt bump — comic relief. The elbow bump — I don’t know what you can communicate with your elbow.
We know these are semi-serious substitutes for the real thing. But we also know that we need some way to communicate physically with other people.
What I know is that back thumping my old friend and shaking his hand felt good. It was a tactile celebration of the impending end of our year-and-a-half-long physical isolation from one another.
Zoom and Facetime kept the communication lines open. But it is not likely that we will take the touch of a friend’s hand for granted ever again.
As Garrison Keillor says when he signs off on his online Writers Almanac, “Be well, do good work, and stay in touch.”