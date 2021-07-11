Richard Groves: It’s been hard to stay in touch

At some point, though, social norms kick in, dictating who can touch whom, where, how and when. Knowing what those norms are is critical to being able to navigate the culture successfully.

A study of the attitudes of people in five countries — Finland, France, Russia, Italy and the U.K. — was reported in The Atlantic a few years ago. Surprisingly, Finns were the most open to touching and being touched, followed by Russians — two really cold countries, right? — then the French and Italians. Consistent with stereotype, Great Britain came in a distant last.

The need to touch and be touched is modified not only by one’s culture but by one’s experience at home. Some families are more into touching than others, for whatever reasons.

It is also altered, unfortunately, by the lingering, hurting memory of inappropriate touching and by the wounds — psychological as well as physical — left by abuse.

And it varies from person to person depending on personality. I have always been one to guard my personal space, not always to my benefit.

Still, though experience may have taught us to be wary, we recognize — most of us do, I think — the need for a human touch.