Richard Groves: Let me tell you about Uncle Ul and Baby Earl Jr.

When Ellery Brown was pregnant, she and her husband Johnny asked her aunt, a Peace Corps volunteer in West Africa, for a list of suitable baby names. From the list they chose Ketanji Onyika, which means “lovely one.”

Tucker Carlson — because he’s, well, Tucker Carlson — challenged Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications for the Supreme Court by commenting on her African name. “So, is Ketanji Brown Jackson — a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing — one of the top legal minds in the entire country?”

As if “Gorsuch” just rolls off the tongue.

Carlson’s comment is so offensive, it’s hard to know where to begin. Here’s the easiest and probably the most superficial place to start: When it comes to naming offspring, we white folk, especially we white Southerners, have nothing to be culturally condescending about.

I had a great-uncle named Ul.

As a kid, you don’t question family names. He was just Uncle Ul. It was kind of fun to say.

I did wonder what it was like when he was growing up.

“What’s your name, son?”

“Ul.”

“What did he say? I think he said Ul. Speak up, son.”

My grandmother — my dad’s mom — was named Dilly, which was feathery and flirty in an 1890s sort of way. Unfortunately, her middle name was Alvesta. She married Dolphus, a big, hulking sharecropper who plowed behind a mule and wisely went by his initials — H.D.

There are twin uncles somewhere in the upper branches of my family tree. They were born around the turn of the 20th century, when predicting the sex of newborns was left to local wizardry, but midwives usually knew whether there was going to be one or two. Not this time.

The new mom and dad were locked in on Herschel for a boy’s name, keeping alive a family tradition no doubt, but when a second son made his surprise appearance, the parents were stuck, this being long before Hallmark began publishing most popular baby-name books.

“You know a name that rhymes with Herschel?” mom asked.

“Erschel does,” dad said.

Thusly did Herschel and Erschel enter the family lexicon.

I had an uncle Earl, which is not unusual, of course. Every white family in the South has at least one Earl. My middle name is Earl, after my dad. One of my sisters married an Earl. So did my Aunt Mabel.

One day, when I was going through the list of begats in the family Bible, I came across Uncle Earl’s name.

Puzzled, I asked my mom, “Is that his real name?”

She rolled her eyes, nodded her head, and sighed.

“Baby? Baby Earl? That’s his given name?”

I tried to imagine the scene in the hospital room, the new mom, beaming with new mom love and pride, cradling her minutes-old son.

“Sweetheart,” she asks, “what should we name our baby?”

“We could name him Baby,” the proud father replied.

(I had a friend who named his cat Dog and his dog Cat. When he called, “Come, Dog,” they just looked at each other.)

A more likely scenario is that Earl became Baby Earl as a result of a clerical error at the hospital. Somehow the word “Baby” on the blue bassinet in the nursery was mistakenly added to the birth certificate and no one noticed.

The name stuck, either because the parents didn’t read the birth certificate carefully, or maybe they read it and decided that they kind of liked it.

Baby Earl grew up, became a card shark and fell in love with Aunt Mabel. My granddad said that if she married that gambler, she might as well never come back. So, she and her new husband packed up and moved to Las Vegas, which in the early 1950s was basically owned by the mafia, so a card-dealer named Baby Earl probably fit right in.

What happened a generation later cannot be explained — period.

Uncle Earl and Aunt Mabel, being of reasonably sound mind and of their own free will, named their first born son Baby Earl Jr.

I have been tempted to do some research and find out if Junior named his son Baby Earl III, but I have resisted, because deep down I don’t think I really want to know.

Come to think of it, Ketanji Onyika does sound lovely, doesn’t it? Baby Earl Jr.? Not so much.

Richard Groves is a former minister and educator who lives in Winston-Salem.