Richard Groves: Marxists have invaded Congress? Yeah, right.

While the rest of us were wrapping our minds around a U.S. men’s swim team without Michael Phelps (say hello to Caeleb Dressel) and a women’s gymnastics team without Simone Biles (welcome, Suni Lee), second- and third-tier Republicans were busy field-testing a guilt-by-dissociation campaign that bears a sad similarity to Cold War conspiracies theories.
They are accusing Democrats of being ... communists.
Columnist Cal Thomas reported recently that in an interview, Kristi Noem, the governor of South Dakota who is near the top of a lot of folks’ “someone to watch” list, told him that Democrats are “embracing socialism, communism and lack of personal responsibility.”
On July 9, Ronnie Jackson, former White House physician under Donald Trump and now congressman from Texas, confirmed a comment he made on Fox News: “Yes, today’s Democrat Party is made up almost entirely of socialists, communists, and Marxists. ALL BAD!”
On the same network a couple of days earlier, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) referred to “the Pravda-style media in this country that the Democrats control” and Sara Carter, a Fox News contributor, referred to “Marxist members of Congress.”
For those of us of a “certain age,” accusing Democrats of being communists has a familiar and frankly disturbing “this is where I came in” feel about it.
It hearkens back to the days of “a red under every bed,” “better dead than red” and “I am not now nor have I ever been a member of the Communist Party.”
It was a period of cultural paranoia, which was parodied brilliantly by the folk group, the Chad Mitchell Trio, in its send-up of the right-wing John Birch Society: “If mommie is a commie, then you gotta turn her in.”
Sen. Joseph McCarthy claimed to carry in his pocket a list of communist sympathizers in the State Department. (The number of names on the list varied mysteriously from press conference to press conference.) The House Un-American Affairs Committee scoured Hollywood looking for Marxist fellow travelers, leading studios to blacklist writers, directors and actors, ruining careers and lives.
In 1954, Robert Welch, founder of the John Birch Society, claimed that President Dwight Eisenhower was “a dedicated, conscious agent of the communist conspiracy.” According to Welch, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles and CIA Director Allen Dulles also were members of the communist underground.
To their credit, conservatives like William F. Buckley Jr. put distance between themselves and Welch, fearing association with him would damage their brand. Conservative columnist Russell Kirk wrote, “Eisenhower isn’t a communist; he is a golfer.”
The charges leveled by Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Ronnie Jackson echo Welch’s claim that “the danger is almost entirely internal from communist influences right in our midst and treason right in our government.”
But it doesn’t feel the same, does it? In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb; six years later, its first hydrogen bomb. In Korea (1950-53), American GIs fought Chinese troops. The Red Menace loomed large.
It was a scary time. I can still see the map of the United States in our local newspaper indicating targets the Soviet Union would likely attack in case of war. Barksdale Air Force Base, across the river from my hometown, was highlighted.
While the overwhelming majority of Americans continue to view either China or Russia as our greatest enemy, it is hard to imagine a “red scare” revival catching on in the current climate.
In March, a Pew Research Center survey asked respondents: “What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about China?” Human rights violations were mentioned most often, followed by economic issues, then differences of political philosophy. Only 2% said that the military threat posed by China was the first thing that popped into their heads.
Using fear as a political tool works only if there is someone or something for people to be afraid of. Islamic terrorism was real, so that worked for a while. But fostering fear of Muslims in general fell flat because Americans are fair-minded people.
Trump caricatured immigrants entering the country illegally as rapists and murderers, but almost no one bought it.
Socialism seemed a natural, given the spending bills proposed by Democrats in the last year or so, but it never really clicked. “A British MP under every bed” doesn’t exactly strike fear in the hearts of red-blooded Americans.
Now some on the right are resurrecting 60-year-old Cold War conspiracy theories about Marxists in Congress.
There is no evidence that anybody is paying attention.
Richard Groves lives and writes in Winston-Salem.