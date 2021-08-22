Richard Groves: Mask debate recalls resistance to seat belts

My first car was a 1959 Rambler American, an ugly little bump of a ride that got you where you wanted to go in neither comfort nor style. It did not have power steering, power brakes or power windows. Or air conditioning or a radio. Or seat belts.

But most cars didn’t have seat belts. And even after manufacturers were required to install them in 1968, most people didn’t use them.

In 1984, a Gallup Poll asked respondents if they had buckled up the last time they drove their car; only 25% of drivers said they had, which was an improvement because two years earlier only 17% said they had.

The reasons people gave for not buckling up sound eerily similar to the ones many people give for not wearing masks.

Misinformation regarding seat belts was plentiful. One popular myth held that you would be better off being thrown from a car in an accident than being trapped inside the vehicle, especially in case of fire or being submerged in water.