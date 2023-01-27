Richard Groves: Newly elected U.S. Rep. George Santos may be a monumental fraud, but, hey, he's also a vote

So, a guy walks into a psychiatrist’s office and says, “Hey, doc, my brother thinks he’s a chicken.”

The psychiatrist says, “Why don’t you bring him in?”

The guy says, “I would, but I need the eggs.”

Baboom.

The old joke came to mind the first time I heard the story of George Santos, whose bizarre fabrications or delusions, if that is what they are, call out for treatment of some sort but who is being callously used by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy because he needs Santos’ vote the way the guy in the old joke needs the eggs.

“The voters elected him,” McCarthy says, feigning innocence.

“No, we didn’t,” say members of Concerned Citizens of NY-03, a group that met two weeks ago in Great Neck, N.Y to respond to the speaker’s insinuation that Long Islanders elected a total fraud on purpose.

“The people who voted for him didn’t actually vote for him, they voted for an illusion he created,” said Susan Rosenfeld Naftol, one of the organizers of Concerned Citizens.

You can see their point.

They voted for the candidate Santos told them he was: a man who attended CUNY Baruch College on a volleyball scholarship, which led to his having to have two knee replacements, and who earned an MBA from New York University; a man who worked for Citigroup or maybe it was Goldman Sachs, owned 13 rental properties, and had employees who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

They voted for a “proud American Jew” whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors who fled Ukraine, or maybe it was Belgium.

None of those things is true of the man who was elected to represent the 3rd district in New York in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Not even Donald Trump, who holds the record for average number of lies, half-truths and false and misleading statements told by a sitting president in a single day, stooped to lying about his deceased grandmother. (He didn’t, did he?)

Who the newly sworn-in representative from New York really is, various investigators are trying to figure out. He may be George Santos, or he may be Anthony Zabrovsky, or Anthony Devolder. Or all of the above.

He may or may not have been a drag queen in Brazil and may or may not have stolen $3,000 from a GoFundMe fund that was created to support a dying dog.

That may or may not have been a stolen Burberry scarf around his neck in the photo of him at the Jan. 6 rally. His mother may have lost her life in the South Tower on 9/11, or she may have died of cancer in 2016.

One thing we do know: He is not the man he told the voters of the 3rd District in New York he is. He is not who the voters voted for.

They have a right to be, well, you know, the “p” word.

Leading local Republicans were indeed p——d. They called a news conference and demanded that Santos resign.

“His lies were not mere fibs,” said Nassau County Republican Chairman Joseph Cairo. “He disgraced the House of Representatives.”

So, we are to believe that the mass of falsehoods and flat-out lies stuffed into Santos’ resume came as a surprise to local and national leaders of the GOP? We are to believe they didn’t vet their own candidate?

Evan Chernack, former campaign manager for Robert Zimmerman, the Democratic candidate Santos defeated, isn’t buying it. “There’s simply no way that Republicans in D.C. weren’t aware” of the red flags, he said.

According to the New York Post, they knew.

The Post, which referred to the newly elected representative from Long Island as “Pinocchio Santos,” claims that “senior House Republicans were apparently aware of the inaccuracies and embellishments.” One senior GOP leadership aide reportedly said, “It was a running joke at a certain point. This is the second time he’s run, and these issues we assumed would be worked out by the voters.”

For his part, Kevin McCarthy told MSNBC that he “always had a few questions” about Santos’ resume. Whatever questions he may have had did not keep him from endorsing Santos in the primary or appointing him to two House committees after he was elected.

McCarthy piously insists that Santos, who supported McCarthy in his bid for the speakership, is “innocent until proven guilty of a crime.”

Oh, come on, folks. Don’t be so cynical. Have you seen the price of eggs lately?