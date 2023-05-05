Nikki Haley lost the geriatric vote the day she announced she was seeking the Republican nomination for president.

“We will have mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old,” she said, outlining the priorities of a Haley administration.

It was a shot at Joe Biden, who is already our oldest president, and if he is reelected in 2024 will be the oldest by a lot. It was also a heads-up to anyone who is inclined toward Donald Trump, who will be 77 in a couple of months.

But you have to wonder whether Haley knows how many folks there are in this good land who are 75-plus?

According to Statista 22,190,000. Give or take.

And they vote. In fact, senior adults vote at a higher rate than any other age group. In 2020 74% of loyal American citizens 65-plus voted, compared with 69% of people 38-64 and just 57% of the whippersnapper division, ages 18-38.

I don’t think folks in the senior contingency are going to take kindly to a politician who proposes that “people of a certain age,” should be required to take a mental competency test in order to hold public office, high or low.

Haley didn’t improve her standing with the older cohort when, in an interview on Fox “News” a week ago, she said, “If you vote for Joe Biden (in 2024), you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

Let’s pretend that Haley was making an informed statement about Joe Biden’s prospects of living through another term in office. Is there reason to think that she might be right when she says that the president isn’t likely to live through a second term, which would end six years from now, when he is 86?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention collects masses of data which it uses to make projections of life expectancy from any age, not only from birth.

If you are an 80-year-old white male, as Biden is, the CDC says that you can expect to live another 7.8 years or until you are 87.8 years old, which puts the president not quite two years beyond a second term.

But the CDC projection is simply number-crunching. Every 80-year-old white man in America would have the same life expectancy as Joe Biden.

At the University of Pennsylvania there is a life expectancy calculator that asks 14 questions about your lifestyle and your health and then calculates how many years you can expect to live from that point on. Using data inserted by a writer for Forbes, the Penn calculator projected that Joe Biden has a 75% chance of making it to 98.

Haley was not making an informed statement about how much longer Joe Biden is likely to live. As far as we know, she had no information about the president’s health beyond the report of the physician to the president who said in February that Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.”

Drawing on an outdated way of thinking about aging, Haley let us know, inadvertently perhaps, what she thinks of the long-term prospects not only for Biden but for a lot of us: she doesn’t think 80-year-olds are likely to make it to 86.

Americans are living longer and remaining healthier than ever before. What would have been out of the ordinary for a senior citizen a generation ago scarcely raises an eyebrow today.

Joe Biden is 80 years old, and, whatever you think of his politics, he is the president of one of the most economically, politically, ethnically and culturally complex nations in the world in one of the most challenging periods of history.

You know who else is 80? Paul McCartney, who went on a 13-city U.S. tour in 2022 that included an appearance last May in Winston-Salem, where friends tell me he sang 36 songs and didn’t leave the stage during the three-hour performance.

Mick Jagger will be 80 in June, and he went on a European tour last summer that had to be halted for two weeks so he could recover from COVID. Then he finished the tour.

And he’s a great-grandfather. Mick Jagger is a great-grandfather. Wrap your mind around that.

You know who else is 80? I am.

So, watch your mouth, Nikki Haley.