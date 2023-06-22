In the speech he gave after his arraignment in Miami, the former president referred to “my presidential records” and “legally keeping my own documents,” and claimed that the Presidential Records Act of 1978 gave him “every right to have those documents.”

Having spent a bleary-eyed afternoon recently reading the Presidential Records Act of 1978, I can say with confidence that if Donald Trump thinks the PRA grants him ownership of the documents he took with him to Florida, he has not read that precisely worded, densely written document.

Public Law 95-591 was approved by Congress on Nov. 4, 1978, and went into effect when Ronald Reagan became president on Jan. 21, 1981. Its purpose was “to insure the preservation of and public access to the official records of the President, and for other purposes.”

The Act says that it can be cited as the Presidential Records Act, not as the "President’s Records Act" as Trump seems to think.

Nowhere does it say, hint or imply that presidential records are the property of someone who used to be president of the United States, not even the president in whose administration the records were created or received.

"Regarding Ownership of Presidential Records," paragraph 2202 of the PRA says simply and clearly, “The United States shall reserve and retain complete ownership, possession, and control of Presidential records; and such records shall be administered in accordance with the provisions of this chapter.”

The United States, not a former president of the United States, shall retain ownership. Unless the former president claims as Louis XIV reportedly did, “L'État, c'est moi" (“I am the state”).

According to the PRA, it is the responsibility of the Office of the President to “categorize as Presidential records or personal records” all documentary materials as they are created or received and to file them separately.

But “upon the conclusion of a President's term of office or if a President serves consecutive terms upon the conclusion of the last term, the Archivist of the United States shall assume responsibility for the custody, control, and preservation of, and access to, the Presidential records of that President.”

In Trump’s case, that would have been Jan. 20, 2021. That he chose not to comply with the PRA in this regard but instead held on to boxes that contained, among other items, hundreds of classified documents is why the country is where it is today and why he is where he is.

Incidentally, categories such as “classified,” “secret” and “top secret,” while critically important in another facet of the case against the former president, do not appear in the PRA, where the only categories are Presidential Records and Personal Records.

"Presidential Records" are documentary materials created or received by the Executive Office of the President “in the course of conducting activities which relate to or have an effect upon the carrying out of the duties of the President.”

"Personal Records" are everything else.

After assuming responsibility for the Presidential Records, “The Archivist shall deposit all such Presidential records in a Presidential archival depository or another archival facility operated by the United States.”

Presumably, that does not include bathrooms, unless said bathrooms have been turned into "Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities" (SCIF) and declared “archival depositories.” Nor does it include desk drawers, ballroom stages or storage rooms at resorts in Florida that are not “operated by the United States.”

Speaking of bathrooms. . . .

In December 2022, a former aide to Donald Trump told the Jan. 6 committee that he had seen the president tear documents into little pieces.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claims that on at least two occasions Trump flushed pieces of documents down commodes in the White House and in Air Force One. She says she has photos.

“I have the absolute right to do whatever I want to do with (the documents),” Trump has claimed repeatedly.

No, Mr. Former President, you don’t.

Even when you were president, you didn’t the right to flush presidential documents down the commode.

The Presidential Records Act recognizes that the sitting President might wish to destroy certain documents, and it provides a process for doing that: the president must ask for and receive the written opinion of the archivist before proceeding.

There is no evidence that, when he was president, Donald Trump received the written opinion of the archivist before he flushed.

Nor does there appear to be evidence that he has read the law he claims gives him the right to take, keep and sometimes destroy documents that belong to the people of the United States.