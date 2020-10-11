Richard Groves: Not our finest hour .. but that can change

When did not wearing a mask to prevent the spread of a disease become a symbol of freedom?

We cover our mouths when we cough so we won’t spread germs, right? Didn’t we learn that in kindergarten? Why is wearing a mask even controversial?

As I write, seven of the eight members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, including the heads of the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Space Force are in quarantine, because someone didn’t cover their mouth when they coughed or sneezed. Or breathed.

The chief purveyor of the deadly nonsense, the president of the United States, is claiming victory over COVID-19, assuring us that the virus is less lethal than the flu, which is not even close to being true.

Looming over the nation, inching toward us at glacial speed, is an election that we dread like no other, not only for what it portends for the future of our country but also for the immediate chaos it might unleash.

Everyone wants to know whether Trump will accept the results of the election. The larger question is: Will the country accept the results? What will happen if Trump loses? What will happen if he wins?