Richard Groves: Notes from a pandemic year

“Masks keep food out of your beard” and other random thoughts chronicled on a laptop journal during the Year of the Pandemic:
(April) “Let’s take some books and do some reading,” Nikki said. We were headed for a secluded Airbnb in South Carolina, a respite/escape from this reality that is showing no sign of letting up.
“Good idea,” I said. “Got any suggestions?
“Let’s read ‘The Grand Inquisitor.’”
In case your memory of world lit is as vague as mine was, I should explain that the “Grand Inquisitor” is a story that is tucked into Fyodor Dostoevsky’s voluminous “The Brothers Karamazov.” It is about the Spanish Inquisition. Jesus comes to Seville on the day after a hundred heretics have been burned at the stake on orders from the Grand Inquisitor, who welcomes Jesus, saying, “Tomorrow I shall condemn Thee and burn Thee at the stake as the worst of heretics.”
Pandemics naturally turn your mind to weighty matters.
(May) A beautiful spring. Nature’s way of saying, “I’m sorry.”
(June) I’ll tell you when I knew — the exact moment and location — that this was going to be a peaceful demonstration.
We were walking north on Cherry Street away from downtown.
I asked a fellow straggler, “Where are we headed?”
“I have no idea,” she laughed. No one around us seemed to know.
I looked up the street and a wave of apprehension swept over me when I realized that ahead on the right loomed the police station.
I stepped to the side to get a better view of whatever was going to happen, and I saw the leading edge of the column approach the intersection and turn right on MLK, being careful to stay in the street or on the sidewalk.
That’s when I knew.
There would be no burned police cruisers, no broken windows or smashed storefronts. Not today. Not from a group that, despite its justified anger and frustration — decades old, centuries old — wouldn’t walk on the grass in front of the police station.
(June) The most haunting words in the modern American lexicon, especially when you’re face-down on the pavement for nine minutes and 26 seconds and the guy next to you is sobbing: “Say his name.” George Floyd. “Say her name.” Breonna Taylor. “Say his name.” Ahmaud Arbery. “Say his name. ... Say his name. ... Say his name.” Etc., etc., etc.
(July) The Fire Next Time — to distinguish it from the fire this time. And the fire last time. And the one the time before that.
(July) Aside from mismanaging the pandemic, mongering fears left and right, and undermining our faith in government, aside from all that, Donald Trump just isn’t a decent human being.
(August) We’ve ordered so many books from Amazon that I’ve put out an orange traffic cone to save a parking place for the delivery guy. So far, we’ve read “White Fragility,” “White Too Long,” “The Color of Compromise” and “Raising White Kids.” You see a color scheme developing there?
(After hearing about Bettie’s death and Hardy’s) For months I have said that I knew of no one in my circles of family and friends who had died of COVID-19. I can’t say that anymore.
(September) My mother taught me to cover my mouth when I cough. These people who refuse to wear a mask — didn’t their mothers teach them that?
(October) I have noticed two kinds of walkers on downtown sidewalks. People who are walking to or from work or who are on a work-related mission stare straight ahead, seemingly focused on an object on the horizon. They appear to be in deep thought about serious things. People who are walking for exercise or for fun look you in the eye and smile through their masks, as if to say, “Hey, we’re outside! Is this cool or what?”
(November) Sunday mornings downtown, the streets are as quiet as a suburb. You might see a car or two. Maybe another walker and a couple of homeless people waking to another day.
At some point every Sunday morning I sing my favorite Kris Kristofferson lyrics to no one in particular.
There’s nothing short of dying
Half as lonesome as the sound
Of a sleeping city sidewalk
Sunday morning coming down.
(December) I think I’m going to wear my mask when this is over. For one thing, it keeps your face warm on cold morning walks. For another, pulled down over your chin, it keeps food out of your beard.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator who lives in Winston-Salem.