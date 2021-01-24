Richard Groves: Now he must be convicted

Rebuffed in Georgia, Trump called on Republican lawmakers to vote not to certify the electoral results. Before the debris had been cleared from the hallways and the rotunda of the Capitol, when their offices were still strewn with clutter left by the rioters, 139 representatives and 8 senators dutifully obeyed. It wasn’t enough.

Running out of options, Trump demanded that Vice President Mike Pence do something. Anything. Pence tried to explain that in his role as president of the Senate there was nothing he could do. For his refusal Pence earned Trump’s bitter denunciation and the chants of the rioters — “Hang Mike Pence.”

In desperation, Trump incited a crowd of thousands to do what neither the judicial branch nor the legislative branch would do — hand him the election he clearly lost. Big time.

For his efforts, Donald Trump was impeached. Now he must be convicted and prevented from ever holding office again.

That is not just my opinion. It is what most Americans want, according to recently published polls. When asked in a Quinnipiac poll whether Trump should be allowed to hold office in the future, 59% of voters said, "Absolutely not." Fifty-four percent of voters said that the Senate should convict Trump.