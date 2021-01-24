Richard Groves: Now he must be convicted

Let’s begin with a simple basic fact: he lost. Big time. By 7 million votes. Yes, he got more votes than he got the first time — 12 million more. Given the widening and deepening of the swamp during Trump’s tenure in office, that is as disturbing as it is puzzling.
And, yes, he got more votes than any presidential candidate had ever received — 74 million. Unfortunately for him, the other guy — President Joe Biden — received 81 million. Donald Trump lost. Big time.
In a high-functioning democracy the story would have ended there. But neither the former president, the rioters who stormed the citadel of our democracy on his behalf, nor two-thirds of the members of the Republican Party believe that simple basic fact.
Rather than acknowledge that he lost his bid for a second term fair and square, Trump insisted it had been stolen from him; the election had been fraudulent.
Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits aimed at overturning the results of the election. Every one of them failed.
Unable to bend the judicial system to his will, he called on Republican state officials in Georgia to “find” 11,000 votes. The results had been counted, recounted and counted again, they said, and there were not 11,000 votes to be found. An election official pleaded with Trump and Georgia’s senators to stop attacking the state’s election system before someone got killed.
Rebuffed in Georgia, Trump called on Republican lawmakers to vote not to certify the electoral results. Before the debris had been cleared from the hallways and the rotunda of the Capitol, when their offices were still strewn with clutter left by the rioters, 139 representatives and 8 senators dutifully obeyed. It wasn’t enough.
Running out of options, Trump demanded that Vice President Mike Pence do something. Anything. Pence tried to explain that in his role as president of the Senate there was nothing he could do. For his refusal Pence earned Trump’s bitter denunciation and the chants of the rioters — “Hang Mike Pence.”
In desperation, Trump incited a crowd of thousands to do what neither the judicial branch nor the legislative branch would do — hand him the election he clearly lost. Big time.
For his efforts, Donald Trump was impeached. Now he must be convicted and prevented from ever holding office again.
That is not just my opinion. It is what most Americans want, according to recently published polls. When asked in a Quinnipiac poll whether Trump should be allowed to hold office in the future, 59% of voters said, "Absolutely not." Fifty-four percent of voters said that the Senate should convict Trump.
According to the same poll, an astonishing 67% of Republicans said they do not believe that Joe Biden’s victory was legitimate, the big lie that powered the assault on the Capitol and that will surely be the legacy of Donald J. Trump’s presidency. Sixty-four percent of everyone else think otherwise.
Equally astonishing, in a Pew Research poll, 44% of Republicans rated Trump’s conduct since the election “excellent or good.” Sixty-two percent of the rest of us rated his conduct “poor.”
Caught between rejection of Donald Trump and widespread disapproval of his conduct and backlash in the form of being primaried by the Trumpian wing of their own party, Republican lawmakers are calling for unity, urging senators not to convict him of inciting an insurrection.
Where was their yearning for unity when they pandered to their constituents by echoing Trump’s lie that the results of the election were fraudulent? Where was their passion for unity when they voted not to certify the results of the election, which, if successful, would have nullified the votes of millions of Americans?
How will not holding Donald Trump accountable lead to unity when almost 60% of the American people want assurance that he will never hold office again? (The Pew survey puts the figure at close to 70%.)
Given the depth of the division in our society, unity is going to be a long time coming. When it comes, it will not be based on the temporary expedient of glossing over our bitter differences for the sake of artificial comity.
Unity, when it comes, if it comes, will be based on trust, which, right now, is somewhere between non-existent and sorely lacking.