Richard Groves: Room at the inn ... but nowhere else

‘They loved their country. It was necessity, sheer necessity that made them leave.” — Najila Pucciariello
The phone call came from Noor’s brother: “Go to the airport immediately.”
Noor and his wife Shamila, their three younger children and their married son and daughter and their spouses, frantically prepared for their desperate flight out of Kabul.
Three consecutive nights they tried unsuccessfully to make their way through the chaos at the airport that we watched on the evening news. Troops — whether Afghan army or Taliban they didn’t know — attempted to control the crowd with tear gas and rubber bullets. Noor’s 17-year-old son was struck with the butt of a rifle.
They watched as a crowd surged and people were trampled.
On the fourth day they took a different route, one that led through filthy, waist-deep water. The next day that route was the scene of a suicide bombing that killed dozens, including 13 American service personnel. Finally, the family managed to get to the airport and safety.
“Did you think your life was in danger if you stayed?” I asked Noor.
“Yes,” he said, “and my son’s life too. He worked with me.”
Noor, a jeweler, owned a shop in the Hamid Karsai International Airport, where he filled orders for, among others, American military, especially officers, who were bringing gifts home from Afghanistan.
“It didn’t matter,” said Najila who translated for me, “whether you were a translator, a soldier or a shopkeeper.” Association with Americans was enough to put your life at risk.
Noor’s son-in-law, a lawyer, worked in the presidential palace. Najila, who was smuggled out of Afghanistan on a donkey when she was 6 years old, said, “He would be high on the list.”
Four months later, on Oct. 30 the family arrived in Winston-Salem, thanks to the good offices of World Relief in High Point, one of nine agencies authorized to resettle Afghan refugees.
The family is slowly making local connections aided by the Good Neighbor Team from Knollwood Baptist Church, which has been in the business of helping resettle refugees for six years. The family has connected with the Annoor Islamic Center in Clemmons. Someone introduced them to Halal Food on Waughtown. The family is taking ESL classes at Forsyth Tech.
Eleven-year-old Somaya is a fifth grader at a local elementary school. She is making friends and says with a shy smile that she finds schoolwork “easy.” I asked if her new friends knew what she had gone through to get to America. She said “No.”
I asked Selay, 19, whether, when she had time to think, she thought about the past — all that she had lost — the unsettled present or the unknown future. Quickly, she said she thought about the future. She had completed one semester in university when she and her family were forced to flee Kabul. “In Afghanistan I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “But in America I want to be a doctor.”
“But I worry,” Selay added. The family is guaranteed only two years in the U.S., during which time they can apply for asylum. “What if it isn’t granted. Will I have to go back to Afghanistan?”
They’re making their way, but it’s hard to put down roots when you don’t know where you’re going to live. In the past four months the family spent three days in Qatar, two days in a hanger outside of Washington, D.C., three months in a tent on Quantico Marine Base in Virginia (which Noor assured me was “very comfortable. They fed us and gave us clothes and there was a play area for children”) and a month in a house generously provided by a local church. But the house was available for just one month — November.
The day after our interview the family moved again, this time to a hotel because, in an ironic twist, given the season, there was room in the inn but none anywhere else.
There is much unsettled for Noor and his family. But midst the unsettledness there is a sign of hope: Noor and Shamila’s daughter and daughter-in-law are pregnant. The two newest members of the family will be born American citizens.