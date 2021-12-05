Richard Groves: Room at the inn ... but nowhere else

I asked Selay, 19, whether, when she had time to think, she thought about the past — all that she had lost — the unsettled present or the unknown future. Quickly, she said she thought about the future. She had completed one semester in university when she and her family were forced to flee Kabul. “In Afghanistan I wanted to be a lawyer,” she said. “But in America I want to be a doctor.”

“But I worry,” Selay added. The family is guaranteed only two years in the U.S., during which time they can apply for asylum. “What if it isn’t granted. Will I have to go back to Afghanistan?”

They’re making their way, but it’s hard to put down roots when you don’t know where you’re going to live. In the past four months the family spent three days in Qatar, two days in a hanger outside of Washington, D.C., three months in a tent on Quantico Marine Base in Virginia (which Noor assured me was “very comfortable. They fed us and gave us clothes and there was a play area for children”) and a month in a house generously provided by a local church. But the house was available for just one month — November.

The day after our interview the family moved again, this time to a hotel because, in an ironic twist, given the season, there was room in the inn but none anywhere else.