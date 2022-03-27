Richard Groves: Songs of peace and defiance in the face of war

“This concert is an action for peace.”

— Herman Makarenko,

conductor, Kyiv Symphony

Orchestra

On March 9, two weeks after Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra assembled on Maidan Square in the center of the capital and gave a concert.

The square was likely not a random selection. No doubt, it was carefully chosen for the images and memories it evoked for many Ukrainians. In 2013 and 2014 thousands of people set up a tent city on the square, protesting then-President Viktor Yanukovych’s decision to suspend talks with the European Union and revive ties with Russia. More than 100 protesters were killed in clashes with police. Yanukovych was ousted and forced to leave the country.

Sirens could be heard in the distance warning people to take shelter as the orchestra played what is formally known as the State Anthem of Ukraine but is also known by its first line: “Ukraine’s glory has not yet died, nor her freedom.” Somber-faced passersby stopped and listened. Some waved the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag that has become known around the world in the last month.

Some sang,

Our enemies will die, as the dew does in the sunshine,

and we, too, will live happily in our land.

Is there a more defiant line in any national anthem than the last line of the Ukrainian anthem? “We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom.”

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (KSOC) also played Beethoven’s exhilarating “Ode to Joy,” on which, not coincidentally, the anthem of the European Union is based.

Vladimir Putin should have been listening.

The KSOC was founded in 1993, a year after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Under communist rule the performance of sacred classical masterpieces, such as Handel’s “Messiah,” Brahms’ “Requiem” and Mendelssohn’s Elijah — had been prohibited. When the Iron Curtain lifted, this magnificent collection of music became available to Ukrainian musicians. They described it as “an explosion of light.”

The KSOC specializes in sacred classical music.

The roots of classical music run deep in Ukraine. Vladimir Horowitz was born either in Kyiv or Berdichev. Kyiv is the site of the International Competition for Young Pianists in Memory of Vladimir Horowitz.

Sergei Prokofiev was born in Sontsivka in Eastern Ukraine. It is a measure of the pride that Ukraine has in its native son that the international airport in Donetsk is named after him. (Think about that for a minute: they named an international airport not after a powerful politician but after a beloved classical composer.)

After the concert in Maiden Square, conductor Herman Makarenko spoke to reporters. “You saw 20 musicians. Our orchestra is bigger — 65 to 70 musicians. But now in Kyiv are only 20 musicians.”

Recently, I watched a video of an earlier Kyiv Symphony Chorus concert. I watched as the camera scanned the chorus, sobered by the thought that a month ago the young men, dressed in black and sporting bright red bow ties, had put their wives and children, mothers and grandmothers on trains or buses bound for safety and stayed behind to become warriors. When the Kyiv Symphony Chorus once again sings in a war-free Ukraine — may that day come soon — there may be gaps in the tenor and bass sections.

“We’ll not spare either our souls or bodies to get freedom.”

“This concert is an action for peace,” conductor Herman Makarenko told reporters, when the performance in Maidan Square ended. He echoed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “call to all governments of the world: ‘Stop the war in Ukraine.’”

Then Makarenko made a plea — not to presidents or prime ministers or to governments or parliaments but to fellow musicians around the world. “I ask musicians who would like to play concerts for peace, please! Welcome!”

What shall they play? What shall they sing?

The country that gave the world Sergei Prokofiev and Vladimir Horowitz is offering its music to the nations.

The KSOC website currently carries this announcement: “Due to the need of resisting not only the military but also the information war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, an initiative group ... created the ‘Ukrainian Scores’ project to present a digital library of Ukrainian composers’ scores to the world.”

“Ukrainian music will be heard all over the world as the voice of freedom, democracy and truth.”