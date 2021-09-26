Richard Groves: Texas abortion law recalls the Fugitive Slave Act

This wasn’t the way it was supposed to end. Davis lost his slave. James C. Knox lost his bounty. Big Sandy lost his life.

What James C. Knox did for a living, as distasteful as it may seem to us, was grounded in the U.S. Constitution: “Person(s) held to Service or Labor in one State, under the Laws thereof, escaping into another, ... shall be delivered up on Claim of the Party to whom such Service or Labor may be due” (Article 4 Section 2 Clause 3).

A dozen years after the Constitution was ratified, Congress enacted the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 which made it illegal to interfere in the apprehension of an escaped slave.

The penalty for interference was stiff: a fine not to exceed $500 — roughly a year and a half’s wages for a carpenter — and up to a year in jail. The combination of the fine and the jail time could mean the impoverishment of a family.

The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 was unpopular in the North, where the abolitionist cause was growing. The law was defied openly.