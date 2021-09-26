Richard Groves: Texas abortion law recalls the Fugitive Slave Act

“In effect, the Texas Legislature has deputized the State’s citizens as bounty hunters, offering them cash prizes for civilly prosecuting their neighbors’ medical procedures.”
— Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
James C. Knox was a slave catcher. He seems not to have had any other marketable skills, but he knew how to hunt, and he knew the woods and swamps outside of Baton Rouge like the back of his hand. And he had a bloodhound.
In 1856 Knox was hired by plantation owner Robert Davis to track down, capture and return a runaway slave named Big Sandy.
Runaway slaves were a serious problem in the antebellum South. According to John Hope Franklin and Loren Schweninger in their book, “Runaway Slaves: Rebels on the Plantation,” approximately 50,000 enslaved people escaped every year, which puts the lie to the canard that enslaved people were satisfied, perhaps even happy, with their lot.
A sophisticated system headed by federal commissioners was created to manage the return of runaway slaves to their owners. But when it came down to it, someone like James C. Knox had to wade into the swamp and get Big Sandy.
Knox and his bloodhound tracked down Big Sandy in the eastern part of the parish. Big Sandy, who was known for his propensity for violence, was armed with a big-bladed Bowie knife, and he was in no mood to be returned to whatever punishment awaited him on Robert Davis’ plantation. The 15-minute struggle that ensued ended when Knox took the knife from Big Sandy and stabbed him to death.
This wasn’t the way it was supposed to end. Davis lost his slave. James C. Knox lost his bounty. Big Sandy lost his life.
What James C. Knox did for a living, as distasteful as it may seem to us, was grounded in the U.S. Constitution: “Person(s) held to Service or Labor in one State, under the Laws thereof, escaping into another, ... shall be delivered up on Claim of the Party to whom such Service or Labor may be due” (Article 4 Section 2 Clause 3).
A dozen years after the Constitution was ratified, Congress enacted the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 which made it illegal to interfere in the apprehension of an escaped slave.
The penalty for interference was stiff: a fine not to exceed $500 — roughly a year and a half’s wages for a carpenter — and up to a year in jail. The combination of the fine and the jail time could mean the impoverishment of a family.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 was unpopular in the North, where the abolitionist cause was growing. The law was defied openly.
Congress responded by passing the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which went beyond threatening citizens who assisted escaped slaves with a hefty fine and jail time; it required that “all good citizens are hereby commanded to aid and assist in the prompt and efficient execution of this law, whenever their services may be required.” Any citizen who failed to assist could be fined $1,000 and sentenced to up a year in prison.
In the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, the federal government essentially deputized the entire population in the apprehension of escaped slaves, much as the recent Texas abortion law assigns enforcement to private parties who need not be citizens of Texas.
Whereas the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 motivated compliance with the law with the threat of a $1,000 fine, the Texas legislation encourages citizens to enforce the law by offering a $10,000 bounty, thereby introducing financial gain into an already sleazy business and turning neighbors into informers or bounty hunters.
Just as laws that protected slavery made the unsavory profession of slave catching inevitable, the Texas law will likely lead to the emergence of specialists who track down women who have had abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and sue anyone who assisted them in doing so.
According to The Associated Press, the largest anti-abortion group in Texas already has “launched a website to receive tips about suspected violations and says it has attorneys ready to bring lawsuits.”
Some legal scholars, like Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law School, believe that the Texas law ultimately will be declared unconstitutional.
If so, citizen-enforcers will have to go back to their previous professions, just as, after the passage of the 13th amendment, slave catchers like James C. Knox had to find other lines of work, presumably something commensurate with their, uh, skills.