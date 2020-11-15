Richard Groves: The American way of voting

“It’s like you want to stop people from voting,” said an incredulous Carla. “It’s stupid,” said Ott.

Carla, an Italian, and Ott, who is from Estonia, were featured in a video produced by the Times of London that was intended to inform British viewers about the American way of voting.

To say that Carla and Ott, and half dozen other people from an equal number of countries around the world were shocked when they were told the nuts and bolts of the American “system” of voting would be an understatement.

When he was shown a picture of a gerrymandered district, Sib, a South African, said, “It looks like a Jackson Pollock.” Linda of the U.K. disagreed. She said it looked more like an ink blot test. “It is not acceptable in a democratic country,” said Ott soberly.

To Linda, Sib and Ott and the others, I can only say, you don’t know the half of it.

For starters, the American “system” of voting isn’t a system at all. The Constitution rests voting with the states. The result is 50 sometimes confusing, often conflicting sets of rules governing who can vote, where they can vote, when they can vote and how they can vote.