Richard Groves: The dark shadows of 1939 persist in 2022

In May 1939, more than 900 Jewish refugees boarded a Hamburg-American liner bound for what they hoped would be new lives free from Nazi terror.

But when the St. Louis entered Havana Harbor, they were informed that the visas they carried were invalid, and they would not be allowed to disembark. Forced back to sea, the St. Louis sailed to New York, where the refugees were told that they would have to get in line to receive American visas. Given that hundreds of thousands of people were clamoring for the coveted visas, that could take years.

A journalist called the St. Louis “the saddest ship in the sea” as it steamed toward Germany with its “cargo of despair.”

That the United States, whose Lady Liberty in New York harbor welcomed the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” closed its golden door in the face of hundreds of refugees who likely would face extermination on their return to Germany, is shocking to the American sense of moral exceptionalism.

Yet that is the story — or a story within the vastly larger story — that Ken Burns, Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein tell in their documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” which aired on PBS.

The American response to the unspeakable atrocities in Nazi Germany in the 1930s was the product of a confluence of powerful forces: isolationism, anti-immigration and a level of antisemitism that is shocking in its depth and breadth.

The influx of immigrants from southern and eastern Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries fed the feeling among “many white Protestants that they were being outnumbered ... and outbred by the newcomers and their offspring.”

The Immigration Act of 1924 set quotas on the number of immigrants who could be allowed into the country. Forty-four percent of immigrants were to come from the U.K. and 12% from Ireland. Immigration from countries from which Jewish immigrants were likely to come were sharply restricted — 3% from Poland, for example.

As Nazi persecution intensified, Jewish immigration into the U.S. became almost impossible.

On Nov. 9-10, 1938 — Kristallnacht, “The Night of Broken Glass” — 1,000 synagogues in Germany were burned or otherwise damaged, 7,500 Jewish businesses were ransacked and looted, and at least 91 Jews were killed. Jewish hospitals, homes, schools and cemeteries were destroyed.

Two weeks later, Americans were asked if they approved or disapproved of what happened on Kristallnacht. Not unexpectedly, 94% said that they disapproved. But when asked if they were in favor of expanding immigration from Germany, more than 70% said no.

Antisemitism was open and widespread.

Father Charles Coughlin, a Catholic priest in Detroit, preached blatantly antisemitic sermons to a radio audience that numbered in the millions.

Henry Ford spread his antisemitic views through his newspaper, the Dearborn Independent, which had the second-largest circulation in America.

In 1939 20,000 members of the German American Bund, whose organizer referred to himself as the American Fuhrer, filled Madison Square Garden.

The film clips of attacks on synagogues in Pittsburgh, Poway, Calif., and Colleyville, Texas, at the end of the third and final episode of “The U.S. and the Holocaust” were disturbing reminders that the forces that partially shaped American attitudes 80 years ago are with us still.

The chant of Neo-Nazis and other white supremacists as they circled Congregation Beth Israel in Charlottesville, “You will not replace us,” echoed the vile threats that were heard on streets throughout Germany.

On Jan. 6 some of the insurrectionists who desecrated our Capitol wore shirts or carried signs that said, “Camp Auschwitz,” and, “Work Brings Freedom,” the message that greeted Jewish prisoners as they entered Auschwitz.

The former president said there were “good people on both sides” in Charlottesville and called the Jan. 6 insurrectionists “patriots” and said he will pardon them if he is elected again.

The right’s attraction to authoritarian leaders — from Trump’s fawning attitude toward Putin to the standing ovation conservatives gave Viktor Orbán at CPAC in August — is cause for concern and diligence.

Where official America sometimes failed refugees fleeing persecution and seeking a better life in the 1930s, private America often succeeded.

While the St. Louis steamed for Europe with its cargo of almost 1,000 stateless Jews, the American Jewish Distribution Committee frantically lobbied European countries to take in the refugees. Britain, France, Belgium and the Netherlands stepped up where the United States and other countries had not.

And in 2022: Compare Ron DeSantis’ cold treatment of 48 immigrants who had applied for asylum with the welcoming reception given the immigrants by the good folks of Martha’s Vineyard.