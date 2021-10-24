Richard Groves: The day Dan Quayle saved America

The fate of the republic hung in the balance. The soon-to-be former president was refusing to accept the results of the election that he lost decisively. The ominous words “constitutional crisis” were being whispered in high places.
In that fearful moment, to the nation’s rescue came — Dan Quayle?
The Dan Quayle who said, "I believe we are on an irreversible trend toward more freedom and democracy — but that could change," and "If we don't succeed, we run the risk of failure"?
The Dan Quayle who said, “It isn’t pollution that is harming the environment. It’s the impurities in the air and water that are doing it”?
Yes, that Dan Quayle.
News media reported that Donald Trump was pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to use his position as president of the Senate to block certification of the election, but the media seemed to have no idea how Pence would do that.
With the revelation of the Eastman memo, we may know what Trump wanted Pence to do.
John Eastman, a professor (now former professor) at Chapman University, proposed a six-point plan to reverse the results of the 2020 election.
Though it was widely assumed that Pence’s role in the proceedings was largely ceremonial, Eastman envisioned the vice president opening and counting every electoral ballot in alphabetical order. When he got to Arizona, according to the plan, Pence would announce that he had received “multiple slates of electors” from seven states and that he was going to set those slates aside for the moment.
“At the end, (Pence) announces that because of the dispute in seven states, there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those states.” This would reduce the number of electoral votes needed to elect a president from 270 to 228. With the seven states being uncounted, Trump would have 232 votes and Biden would have 222. Eastman smugly said, “Pence then gavels President Trump as reelected.”
Steps two through six were contingencies in the (likely) event that something went awry with the basic plot. One way or another, according to Eastman, “President Trump is reelected.”
Bob Woodward and Robert Costa report in their book "Peril" that in a meeting in the Oval Office on Jan. 4 Trump implored Pence to consider Eastman’s plan. Pence resisted. “I’ve done everything I could and then some to find a way around this. It’s simply not possible.”
Trump bullied Pence: “Do you want to go down in history as a patriot, or do you want to go down in history as a p-----?”
Keeping up the pressure, Trump told his supporters on Jan. 6, “Mike Pence is going to have to come through for us, and if he doesn’t, it’s a sad day for our country. ... I hope Mike is going to do the right thing.”
Perhaps unknown to Trump, Pence had consulted with former Vice President Dan Quayle — as well as J. Michael Luttig, a former judge for the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals — who as president of the Senate had the unpleasant task of presiding over the official counting of the ballots that signaled Bill Clinton’s victory over his boss, George H.W. Bush.
Pence asked if there was any way he could stop the results of the 2020 presidential election from being certified Jan. 6.
Quayle reportedly replied, “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away.”
“You don’t know the position I’m in,” Pence said.
“I do know the position you’re in,” Quayle responded. “I also know what the law is. You listen to the parliamentarian. That’s all you do. You have no power.”
However reluctantly, Pence took Quayle’s advice.
In a statement he released the morning of Jan. 6, Pence repudiated the Eastman memo: “(It is) my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”
When the joint session of the House and Senate re-convened after order was restored on Jan. 6, Mike Pence did the “right thing;” he certified that Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States.
As dangerous for the future of our democracy as the aftermath of the election continues to be, it is chilling to imagine where we would be if Dan Quayle had not given Mike Pence the advice he gave.