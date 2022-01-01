Richard Groves: The gift of a new year

Not that I’m complaining. When I was born, life expectancy in the U.S. was 68 years. I have exceeded that prognostication by more than a decade. I passed the biblical “three score and 10” nine years ago. I’ve got no complaint coming.

Jan. 1, huh? What are the odds?

One out of 365, you might think. If so, you would be wrong. Human births are not evenly distributed throughout the year.

The pattern of distribution depends largely on — the weather. Sept. 9 is the most common birthdate in the United States. It’s the birthday of Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, Leo Tolstoy and Colonel Sanders. Sept. 19 — the birthday of Rosemary Harris, Steve Jobs and Jimmy Fallon — is the second most common day on which to be born, followed by Sept. 12, Sept. 17 and Sept. 10. Are you beginning to see a pattern? Count back nine months and you’re in the deep freeze of winter. Enough said?

New Year’s Day is the second least likely day on which to be born, following Christmas Day and preceding Christmas Eve and July 4. I have no idea what explains that.