Richard Groves: The gift of a new year

‘Could I see your driver’s license, please?”
The teller at the neighborhood bank glanced at my driver’s license, then, looking at the gray-bearded man on the other side of the inch-thick plate glass at the drive-through window, broke into a smile, and said, “Oh, you’re a New Year’s baby.”
I am a New Year’s baby. Have been all of my life. Always will be, no matter how many birthdays I celebrate.
I imagine friends at my pre-funeral viewing, walking by sadly. One says to another, “He was a New Year’s baby, you know.”
There is nothing I did to merit this acclaim. I just showed up. I had nothing to do with the timing. Thirty seconds after midnight, which people have found variously a sign from heaven, a curiosity or dumb luck. My dad grumpily lamented the loss of a $600 tax deduction by half a minute.
There was a brief two-paragraph article in my hometown newspaper noting my early-early morning entry into the world, the first-born of that mid-war year. But after announcing my full name — Richard Earl (after my aggrieved dad) — the article repeatedly referred to the newborn me as “she.”
Being a New Year’s baby is like being a child movie star whose career peaked when s/he was 12 and who gets stopped 40 years later and asked, “Aren’t you?” Or worse, “Weren’t you?”
Not that I’m complaining. When I was born, life expectancy in the U.S. was 68 years. I have exceeded that prognostication by more than a decade. I passed the biblical “three score and 10” nine years ago. I’ve got no complaint coming.
Jan. 1, huh? What are the odds?
One out of 365, you might think. If so, you would be wrong. Human births are not evenly distributed throughout the year.
The pattern of distribution depends largely on — the weather. Sept. 9 is the most common birthdate in the United States. It’s the birthday of Adam Sandler, Hugh Grant, Leo Tolstoy and Colonel Sanders. Sept. 19 — the birthday of Rosemary Harris, Steve Jobs and Jimmy Fallon — is the second most common day on which to be born, followed by Sept. 12, Sept. 17 and Sept. 10. Are you beginning to see a pattern? Count back nine months and you’re in the deep freeze of winter. Enough said?
New Year’s Day is the second least likely day on which to be born, following Christmas Day and preceding Christmas Eve and July 4. I have no idea what explains that.
Jan. 1 hasn’t always been New Year’s Day. In 1582, Pope Gregory commissioned a new calendar to correct a tiny error in the Julian calendar, which had been in use since the reign of Julius Caesar. Even a tiny error — the old calendar assumed that the year is 365.25 days long instead of 365.24 days — can add up to a noticeable flaw over 1,600 years. The Gregorian calendar had to add a year and 11 days to get human affairs in line with the universe.
When the Gregorian calendar was finally adopted in England in 1752, George Washington’s birthday, which was Feb. 11, 1731, according to the calendar in use when he was born, became Feb. 22, 1732.
Equally important, the new calendar established Jan. 1 as New Year’s Day. Prior to that, the new year was celebrated in the English colonies on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. I suppose there’s logic to that.
If you had been born on March 25, 1751, in one of the British colonies, you would have been a New Year’s baby.
It is a sign of our innate optimism that we celebrate the first baby born in the new year and not the last baby born in the old year.
For better or for worse, 2021 is over and there is nothing we can do about it. We acknowledge the wisdom of the medieval mathematician, astronomer and poet Omar Khayyam, wisdom that some of us memorized back in the day when children were compelled to do such things:
The moving finger writes
And having writ moves on
Nor all your piety nor wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a line
Nor all your tears wash out a word of it
Twenty twenty-two is an unhappened future, a Christmas gift, still wrapped, that you found when you took the tree down. The mystery of the gift of another year will be revealed in its own time. But for a brief moment of hopeful expectation, it could be anything.
Richard Groves (rgroves@
wsjournal.com) is a writer
who lives in Winston-Salem.