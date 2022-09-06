Richard Groves: The legend of a song called 'National City'

Nineteen-sixty, when I was a high school senior with the lofty ambition of being a rock ’n’ roll disc jockey, was a turnaround year for popular music.

The No. 1 record that year was a throwback to the 1950s, “Theme from a Summer Place” by Percy Faith and his orchestra. But change was coming.

Elvis had two of the 10 best-selling records that year. “The Twist” by Chubby Checker was No. 10.

But no one was prepared for the biggest shock of all: in June of that year “National City” reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the Liberty label on the “45” that I bought at Stan’s Record Store in downtown Shreveport, “National City” was recorded by the Joiner (Ark.) Junior High School Band.

“National City” was a jaunty, familiar tune played by horns that could be found in a typical junior high school band — trombones, trumpets, a tuba — along with a snare drum and a funky keyboard.

That the biggest recording artists in America — Elvis and Chubby Checker, for crying out loud — could be challenged by a band of small town 13- and 14-year-olds, thrilled my generation of teenagers to the soles of our black penny loafers.

I believed that story for more than 60 years. Until two weeks ago, when I found myself humming “National City” and decided to do some research on Joiner, Ark. What I found was, well, puzzling.

In 1960 the Joiner (Ark.) Junior High School didn’t have a band. In fact, in 1960, Joiner, Ark. — population 748 — didn’t have a junior high school.

Obviously, more research was called for.

In 1948, 22-year-old Alvin Bennett left his hometown in extreme northeast Arkansas to seek fame and fortune in the music industry in Memphis, which was just across the Mississippi River. After stints at Decca and Dot, he moved to Los Angeles, where he became vice president and then president of Liberty Records, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

Bennett dug Liberty out of the financial pits by producing a string of what were called “novelty records.” The first was by an artist who went by David Seville (because his real name was Ross Bagdasarian). Employing the gimmick of playing tape recordings at a faster speed than they were recorded, which made voices sound like someone had been gassed with helium, Seville gave the world “Witch Doctor,” which is remembered to this day by people of a certain age for the lyrics of the refrain: “Ooo-eee-ooo-ahah-ting-tang-walla-walla-bing-bang-ooo-eee-ooo-ahah-ting-tang-walla-walla-bang-bang.”

“Witch Doctor” sold more then a million records, became the No. 1 record in the country, and saved Liberty from bankruptcy.

Seville followed with an even bigger hit. It featured three singing chipmunks named Alvin, Simon and Theodore, who were named after Alvin Bennett, Simon Waronker and Theodore Keep, the top executives at Liberty Records.

Enter Ernie Freeman, a well-traveled musician (he played piano on the Platters “Great Pretender”) with a master’s degree in composition.

Freeman may have been inspired by the classic National Emblem March. Or he may recalled an obscene (in some versions) ditty about a monkey wrapping its tail around a flagpole. Whatever his inspiration, Freeman got some of the best session players in Los Angeles together and recorded the song, named it — you guessed it — “National City,” and dubbed the impromptu recording group the Joiner (Ark.) Junior High School Band, after the hometown of Liberty Records president Alvin Bennett.

(Freeman put together another recording group which he called the Joiner, Arkansas State College Exchange Students Marching Band.)

Liberty had another hit, and a legend was born.

Ernie Freeman went on to bigger and better things. He became an arranger for top artists such as Frank Sinatra (“That’s Life,” “Strangers in the Night”), Dean Martin (“Everybody Loves Somebody”), Petula Clark and lots of others. He provided the string arrangement for Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.”

Alvin Bennett made a lot of money flipping record companies, was named Arkansas Man of the Year, became chairperson of the Hollywood Museum, vice president of the American Record Manufacturing and Distribution Association and chairperson of the Entertainment Industry for Radio Free Europe.

He died in 1989 and is buried in Bassett, Ark., where residents of the cemetery outnumber citizens of the town 2,499 to 124. Bassett is up the road a piece from Joiner.

In 2019 the Chipmunks — Alvin, Simon and Theodore — were given a star in Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Now you know the rest of the story.