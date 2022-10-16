Richard Groves: The namesake of the gerrymander got a bum rap

History is not always fair, nor is it invariably kind.

Consider the legacy of Elbridge Gerry.

Elbridge Gerry was born in 1744 in Marblehead, Mass., a fishing village north of Boston.

After receiving two degrees from Harvard College, Gerry returned to Marblehead and entered his father’s business — selling codfish in Spain — which may sound novel today, but it made the Gerry family one of the wealthiest in Massachusetts.

During the War of Independence Gerry used his experience in shipping to take a leading role in supplying the Continental Army with munitions and other supplies. Using his business contacts, he secured the transfer of money from Spain.

Gerry was a member of the First and Second Continental Congresses and won the praise of John Adams who wrote of him, “If every Man here was a Gerry, the Liberties of America would be safe against the Gates of Earth and Hell.”

Elbridge Gerry opposed the Three-fifths Compromise on the grounds that the Constitution should have “nothing to do” with slavery and had the distinction of being one of only three members of the Constitutional Convention to vote against the final draft. Included among his reasons for rejecting our founding document was that it did not include a bill of rights. He held out the possibility that the proposed Constitution could be “adapted to the preservation of liberty” if properly amended.

It was.

But it is not for any of these worthy contributions that Elbridge Gerry appears as a footnote in American history.

In 1812, when Gerry was running for reelection as governor of Massachusetts, the Democratic-Republicans, who controlled the state legislature, drew senatorial district lines that in some instances were contorted to favor their party’s candidates. Gerry was a Democratic-Republican.

One district especially angered the opposition party, the Federalists. It wrapped around numerous communities in Essex County, including, whether coincidentally or not, Gerry’s hometown — Marblehead.

According to his son-in-law, Gerry found the partisan districting “highly disagreeable.” But he was the governor, and the Democratic-Republicans were his party, so he signed the legislation into law.

On March 26 of that year a cartoon appeared in the Boston Gazette depicting the new district in Essex County as a strange creature with wings, claws and a dragon-like head.

The caption read: “A new species of Monster which appeared in Essex South District in Jan. 1812.”

The cartoon was accompanied by a blistering satire that claimed that a Dr. Watergruel had examined the creature and “decided it belongs to the Salamander tribe.” The good Doctor proclaimed that “the Devil himself must undoubtedly have been concerned in the procreation of the Monster.”

Dr. Watergruel named the Monster a “Gerry-mander,” which he thought “must exceedingly gratify the worthy Chief Magistrate” and “prove so highly flattering to his ambition.”

In the ensuing election Democratic-Republicans won the Senate, but Elbridge Gerry lost his bid to be reelected governor.

Not to worry. Shortly after his defeat in Massachusetts, Gerry became vice president of the United States, serving alongside James Madison.

Alas, the Gerry-mander outlived its namesake. Elbridge Gerry died while serving as vice president, while the fairness and legality of gerrymandering — drawing electoral district lines to favor the party doing the redrawing, thereby thwarting the will of the people — is still being debated in the Supreme Court 210 years later.

In the hallowed tradition of “it depends on whose ox is being gored,” Republicans and Democrats alike think that gerrymandering is dirty pool — when it is employed by the other party.

Currently the spotlight is on Republican offenses.

In 2020 Donald Trump carried Ohio, garnering 53% of the votes. The Republican legislative committee parlayed that into 12 red districts and three blue ones, which the courts rejected on the grounds that it violated the state constitution.

Some states have experimented with allowing independent commissions to redraw electoral lines with mixed results. But what could be worse than the current system that produced a district in Maryland that, according to one observer, looks like a broken-winged pterodactyl, or our own 12th congressional district that, until it was redrawn prior to the 2016 election, ran roughly 10 feet on either side of I-85 from Greensboro to Charlotte?

It is time, says Common Cause, to rid the nation of gerrymandering once and for all, by taking “the power to draw districts from legislators and giving it to ordinary Americans.”

And while we’re at it, giving poor old Elbridge Gerry his name back.