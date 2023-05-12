Ida M. (for Minerva) Tarbell never forgot what John D. Rockefeller did to her father’s dream.

She was 14 years old in 1872 when Rockefeller came to Cleveland and offered the owners of local oil refineries a deal most of them couldn’t refuse: Sell out to him, or he would put them out of business. When Rockefeller left town, he owned 22 of the 26 refineries.

Franklin Tarbell, Ida’s father, turned down Rockefeller’s offer and struggled to keep his company alive. His partner took his own life.

Thirty years later, Ida Tarbell, writing for McClure’s Magazine, published a 19-part series based on internal documents, interviews with employees and lawyers, and candid conversations with top executives in Standard Oil. The series and the book that followed — “The History of the Standard Oil Company” — contributed to the break-up of the largest petroleum company in the world.

Theodore Roosevelt called Tarbell and her colleagues — Lincoln Steffens, Upton Sinclair and Ray Stannard Baker — “muckrakers,” an image he borrowed from John Bunyan’s “Pilgrim’s Progress,” “the Man with the Muckrake” who rejected a crown (salvation) because he could only look down into the muck in which he worked.

We would call them investigative reporters.

The original muckrakers — newspaper and magazine writers and photographers of the Progressive Era — took on corporate monopolies and political machines, and raised public awareness of urban poverty, unsafe working conditions and child labor.

Their successors have expanded their investigations into government — local, state and federal — and even the church.

In 1972 two young reporters at The Washington Post, Bob Woodward, who had been at the Post for only a year, and Carl Bernstein, who had previously been assigned to the police, courts and city hall beats, wrote a series of investigative reports that revealed a pattern of crimes that ultimately implicated the president of the United States, Richard Nixon, forcing his resignation.

In 2002, the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team, a group of investigative journalists, uncovered widespread sexual abuse of children by scores of priests and a cover-up by the Catholic church in which priests who had been accused of misconduct were simply allowed to work in other parishes.

Every year a Pulitzer Prize is awarded for “a distinguished example of investigative reporting.”

The list of recent winners would bring a smile to Ida Tarbell’s face.

In 2017, for example, Eric Eyre of the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail received the Pulitzer Prize “for courageous reporting, performed in the face of powerful opposition, to expose the flood of opioids flowing into depressed West Virginia counties with the highest overdose death rates in the country.”

One shudders to think what we would not know if it were not for the investigative reporting of the oft-maligned media.

We would not know, for example, about the puzzling omissions from Clarence Thomas’ financial disclosure forms except for the continuing revelations of ProPublica, which bills itself as “a nonprofit newsroom that produces nonpartisan, evidence-based journalism to expose injustice, corruption and wrongdoing.”

In an essay on its website, ProPublica says, “Deep-dive reporting like ours is slow and expensive, and investigative journalism is a luxury in many newsrooms today — but it remains as critical as ever to democracy and our civic life.” Yes, on both counts.

Investigative journalism has become a luxury in this day of belt-tightening and staff reductions at local newspapers.

According to a report by the Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, 2,500 newspapers have closed — at the rate of more than two per week — since 2005.

Locally, perhaps we took for granted the passionate writing of John Railey of the Journal on behalf of the surviving victims of forced sterilization in the eugenics movement in North Carolina and the dogged, award-winning investigative reporting of Phoebe Zerwick — now director of the journalism program at Wake Forest University but then a reporter for the Winston-Salem Journal — on the conviction and imprisonment of Darryl Hunt for a rape and murder he did not commit.

Yes, investigative reporting remains as “critical as ever to democracy and our civic life.” Arguably, more so.

Theodore Roosevelt came to realize that crusading journalists like Ida M. Tarbell were allies in support of his progressive agenda. In a speech in 1906, he offered his endorsement of their efforts: “I hail as a benefactor every writer or speaker, who, on the platform or in a book, magazine, or newspaper, with merciless severity makes such attack, provided always that (s/he) in turn remembers that the attack is of use only if it is absolutely truthful.”

Hear, hear.