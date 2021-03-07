Richard Groves: They don’t want you to vote

Following last fall’s election, in which the GOP lost the presidency and the Senate to go along with the House, which Democrats already controlled, the Republican record in the popular vote derby stands at 1-7.

This time the GOP hasn’t bothered with an autopsy. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University Law School, in the scant three months since the election, Republicans have introduced 165 proposals in 33 states that would make voting more difficult.

It is not surprising that the swing states that cost Trump the election are leading the way in proposed restrictive voting measures: Arizona (19), Pennsylvania (14) and Georgia (11).

A proposal in Georgia would limit voting to working hours on weekdays, which would disadvantage workers who can’t take off work to vote and would eliminate “souls to the polls,” a tradition among Black voters of voting after Sunday church services.

An Arizona bill would require that early ballots be dropped off rather than mailed, while proposals in Georgia and Pennsylvania would prohibit the use of drop-boxes. Four bills in Pennsylvania would eliminate no-excuse mail voting, which was adopted just two years ago with bipartisan support.

Another proposal in Arizona would require that mail-in ballots be notarized.