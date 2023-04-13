A couple of weeks ago, I did what I had sworn I wouldn’t do: I subscribed to Truth Social, Donald Trump’s “social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology.”

Go to the source, right?

In the very first @the realDonaldTrump post that popped up, the twice-impeached, recently indicted former occupant of the once-dignified office of the president of the United States called the respected New York Times columnist Charles Blow “a sick degenerate who doesn’t like our Country or the values that made it great” and claimed that Blow, who is Black, is a “racist” who called for Trump to be indicted "because I’m WHITE."

(Donald Trump often lapses into upper case, usually when he is saying something that he thinks is really important.)

A little context: Blow and Trump have a history. In an appearance on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" in 2019 Blow called Trump a racist.

"I'm vexed by the whole idea we keep coming back to this question about whether or not the man is a racist,” Blow said, “when it is clear his pattern of behavior over his entire life suggests that he is."

As tempting as it may be to say that in calling Blow a "racist" Trump was simply responding in kind, there is more to it than that.

Donald Trump routinely labels Blacks who challenge or criticize him "racists."

In 2019 Trump called the late Elijah Cummings’ majority-Black district "disgusting, rat and rodent infested. No human being would want to live there." Understandably, Cummings (D-Md.) pushed back. Trump defended his characterization of the West Baltimore community by calling Cummings a "racist."

Any Black prosecutor who investigates Trump with an eye toward prosecution can expect to be called a “racist.”

At 35,000 feet somewhere over the East Coast, en route to New York where he would be charged with 34 felonies, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Biden and his people knew all about (Alvin Bragg) going after Trump. They pushed the Racist D.A . . . to push this Witch Hunt forward.”

In a speech to supporters when Trump returned to Mar-a-Lago after his indictment in Manhattan, he said, “They’ve got a local racist democrat district attorney in Atlanta (Fani Willis) who is doing everything in her power to indict me over an absolutely perfect phone call.”

Last fall, Trump called New York attorney general Letitia James a "racist” after she filed a $250 million suit against him and threw gasoline on the fire by nicknaming her “Peekaboo,” which critics explained sounds like an obscene racial slur that begins with “J.” He has since called James a "racist in reverse."

Forbes stated the obvious: “By calling them racist, Trump is presumably arguing that James and Willis are only interested in pursuing charges against him because he’s white, not because he did anything criminal.”

At a rally in Texas in February 2022, Trump added Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine to the list of "radical, vicious, racist" Black prosecutors. Racine was considering whether the former president’s alleged role in Jan. 6 violated the city’s incitement of violence law.

Charles Blow, Elijah Cummings, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Latitia James, and Karl Racine — they are all Black, and, according to Donald Trump, they are all racists.

Steve Benen, writing for MaddowBlog, noted that "there are other prosecutors who’ve investigated, and continue to investigate the former president’s alleged misdeeds, "for example, Robert Mueller and Jack Smith. “The former president reserves the (“racist”) label for Black prosecutors investigating his alleged wrongdoing.”

It should not go without notice that in calling Blacks who attack, investigate and/or indict him “racists,” Trump is turning on them a charge that has been levelled at him throughout his adult life, from FBI allegations of racial discrimination against Trump Management of which he was president (1972) to his claim that the judge presiding over the Trump University lawsuit — Judge Gonzalo Curiel — treated him unfairly because of the judge’s "Mexican heritage"(2016).

Calling his Black critics “racists” plays into the whiney victimhood narrative that binds the white supremacist contingent in Trump’s base together in a movement of sorts and them to their leader.

Donald Trump, the ultimate victim, believes that he is being persecuted by people who hate him and people who hate America and want to destroy it — the deep state, socialists, communists.

He believes that powerful Blacks have an additional motivation for persecuting him: he is white.

Or as typed by his own hand: “I’m WHITE.”