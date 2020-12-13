Richard Groves: This is this season for storytelling

“God made human beings because God loves stories.”
— Elie Wiesel
This is the storytelling season — the telling of ancient stories whose very antiquity beguiles us and opens our minds and hearts to depths of meaning in ways that a tightly argued treatise could never do.
We are at the midpoint in the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, when stories about national liberation and a jar of oil that miraculously kept lamps burning for eight days are told.
Christians are preparing for Christmas when familiar stories will be told about a miraculous birth, shepherds and magi who come to worship the newborn child, an evil king who wants to kill the baby, and a desperate escape to Egypt.
In the preface to his book, “The Gates of the Forest,” Nobel Prize-winning writer Elie Wiesel tells a story about stories, their power to transform, to lift us out of the ordinary and give us glimpses of truth that we can scarcely articulate.
Because I am not fool enough to attempt to summarize the work of one of the notable writers of our time, I repeat the story as Wiesel told it.
“When the great Rabbi Israel Baal Shem-Tov saw misfortune threatening the Jews, it was his custom to go into a certain part of the forest to meditate. There he would light a fire, say a special prayer, and the miracle would be accomplished, and the misfortune averted.
“Later when his disciple, the celebrated Magid of Mezritch, had occasion, for the same reason, to intercede with heaven, he would go to the same place in the forest and say: ‘Master of the Universe, listen! I do not know how to light the fire, but I am still able to say the prayer.’ And again, the miracle would be accomplished.
“Still later, Rabbi Moshe-Leib of Sasov, in order to save his people once more, would go into the forest and say: ‘I do not know how to light the fire. I do not know the prayer. But I know the place, and this must be sufficient.’ It was sufficient and the miracle was accomplished.
“The years passed. Then it fell to Rabbi Israel of Rizhyn to overcome misfortune. Sitting in his armchair, his head in his hands, he spoke to God: ‘I am unable to light the fire. And I do not know the prayer. I cannot even find the place in the forest. All I can do is to tell the story, and this must be sufficient.’ And it was sufficient.”
The old Hasidic story is sometimes used to describe a downward spiral in religious life: first the passion (the fire) is lost and only ritual (the prayer and the place in the forest) is left, and finally even ritual is cast aside as meaningless.
I am drawn to the last rabbi, the one who did not leave his armchair, because he did not know how to build the fire or recite the prayer and did not know where the holy place in the forest was but who found it sufficient to tell the story.
Why did he do that? Why did he tell the story year after year? In what way was it sufficient? Was telling the tale an exercise in religious nostalgia, a yearning for the good old days when religion was heartfelt and earnest? Was he retreating into a fantasy world by recounting the story?
Or did he tell the tale because he knew that in some mysterious way he would not be who he was without the story, and because he secretly hoped that someday someone would stumble onto the place in the forest and that someone, rummaging through an old file cabinet, would discover the words of the prayer and instructions on how to build the fire so that he too might make the ancient pilgrimage?
Why do we continue to tell the stories, even those of us who can’t remember the words of the prayer or how to build the fire or get to the holy place?
No doubt, for many the holiday season is simply a welcome respite from the dark and dismal news, a distraction from a plague that has killed more than a million and will kill more before it’s through.
But others may secretly hope that the ancient stories will connect them to a depth of meaning that eludes them in their ordinary lives.
May the telling of the tales be sufficient this storytelling season.
Richard Groves is a former minister and educator. He lives in Winston-Salem.
