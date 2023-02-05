‘Eight people were shot, including three children, on Sunday at a home in northwest Louisiana,” USA Today reported last week. Three adults and a 3-year-old were listed in critical condition.

Shreveport mayor Tom Arceneaux called the incident a “senseless act of violence.”

USA Today reported another incident: “Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday and wounded a dozen people, one critically.”

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome called the shooting “a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked.”

A “senseless act of violence,” the first words that come to mind when we are overwhelmed by the news: Five police officers beat a young man after a traffic stop in Memphis, he dies three days later; multiple mass shootings in California leave 19 dead in 44 hours.

Yet, they are words we resist because they force us to face a question we would rather not face.

A man stands on the sidewalk outside a neighborhood pub and fires a gun into the bar. According to local police, he was shooting at a person with whom he had an ongoing dispute. Is it that he shot and killed someone else, mistakenly, what makes this act of violence senseless? If he had shot and killed the person he presumably wanted to shoot, wouldn’t that have been senseless as well?

It’s the “senseless” part that is most disturbing.

Life is so precious. If it is destroyed, there has to be an explanation. If we could understand why ... .

We try our best to make sense of an act that is foreign to everything we know and value.

Was the victim targeted or chosen randomly? “Targeted” is less threatening. No one would target us, right? A “random incident” sounds like “wrong place, wrong time,” which may be as close to the truth as we can get, but it is not a very satisfying explanation, not when it’s your friend or loved one.

Was the incident racially motivated? If so, OK, we have a way to think about that, a box to put it in.

Was it gang-related? We have a box for that, too, a different box.

What was the shooter’s motive? Does it matter?

An on-the-scene reporter tells us that the mass shooter “took his own life. So, we will never know why he murdered 10 total strangers.” If we knew why the shooter did it, would that make what he did make sense? Would it satisfy our desperate need to understand and thus to feel safe?

What lessons can we learn from the latest senseless act of violence? That’s a favorite question of news anchors. We let them get away with objectifying tragedy, shifting the conversation from human devastation to social policies and legislation; we let them get away with it because the idea that acts of violence really might be senseless is not a thought we can hold in our minds for long.

If lives can be taken casually, for the most trivial reason or for no reason at all, what does that say about the value of human life?

We wring meaning out of seemingly meaningless acts of destruction.

“I believe in my heart that my son was on assignment from God,” RowVaughn Wells, Tyre Nichols’ mother, told MSNBC. “He finished his assignment, and God took him back home.

“I truly believe that there is going to be a greater good that comes out of this.”

Our hearts go out to Ms. Wells. We are awed by her courage, her willingness to bare her soul before the world and her commitment to see that something good comes from her son’s tragic death.

We may not share her religious beliefs, but we join in her vow not to allow violence and death to have the last word.

We call for changes in policies and programs; sometimes we have concrete ideas, sometimes our call is no more than a plaintive plea, “Somebody do something.”

We work for justice for the victims, keenly aware that, directly or indirectly, one way or another, sooner or later, we are all victims of our violent culture.

We join our community in the streets, with signs and candles, chanting the name(s) of the most recent victim(s), railing against the absurdity of it all. And against our own helplessness.

We hold our loved ones tighter, longer, as it becomes increasingly clear that vulnerability and community are fundamental to our lives.

We really are “all in this together.”