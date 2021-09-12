Richard Groves: We were one nation on 9/11. We need to be one nation again.

But in the years since 9/11 the fabric of our society has been worn thin by bitter partisanship that has infected every facet of American life, from the halls of Congress to meetings of county commissioners and school boards across the country.

“We’re all in this together” rang hollow from the beginning.

Incredibly, writes columnist Michael Gerson, COVID has become the latest front in our culture wars. In August, Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Alabama attended by more than 30,000 supporters, most of whom flaunted their “freedom” not to wear masks.

Trump told his followers that he had been vaccinated and encouraged them to do so as well. OK, “encourage” is a bit strong. He said the right words, but without the requisite sense of urgency. Still, some people in the otherwise adoring crowd booed him. Back-pedaling, he assured them that he respected their right to remain among the unvaccinated.

Radical individualism trumps patriotism and the greater good.

This weekend videos of airliners exploding into the Twin Towers, the buildings crumbling to the ground, and terrified, dust-covered people desperately running away from the tragedy billowing behind them, will be shown again and again. Some of us will refuse to watch, so painful are the memories.

I suggest that you set aside seven minutes and 17 seconds to watch the video of the gathering of an unlikely impromptu chorus on the steps of the Capitol and remember the day when national tragedy did not rip us apart but brought us together, reminding us, wistfully perhaps, that beneath all the rancor we are yet “one nation.”