Here is the simple, undeniable, unvarnished fact of the matter: Christianity is in serious decline in the United States.

According to Pew Research, in the early 1990s 90% of Americans identified themselves as Christians. By 2007, that figure has declined to 78%. In 2022, it had plummeted to just 64%. That is roughly a 30% decline in 30 years.

Over the same period, the percentage of people who do not identify with any religion — sometimes called Nones, as in "none of the above" — has risen from single digits to 29%.

It is against that backdrop that the controversy surrounding the He Gets Us media campaign — the “He” being Jesus — should be understood.

Though the campaign kicked off almost a year ago, it was introduced to more than 100 million viewers of the Super Bowl in two ads which came with a price tag of $20 million, impressive but a mere down payment on an investment of $1 billion over the next three years, according to NPR.

The He Gets Us website says the campaign has no political or denominational affiliations, but its partners include the National Association of Evangelicals and Christianity Today magazine, and its donors include prominent evangelicals such as David Green, co-founder of Hobby Lobby.

According to its website, He Gets Us is "a movement to reintroduce people to the Jesus of the Bible," implying that Jesus has an image problem. He Gets Us rebrands Jesus as an immigrant, a radical, an activist for women’s rights and against racial injustice and political corruption.

"We’re trying to get the message across to people who are spiritually open but skeptical,” campaign spokesperson Kevn Vanderground told The Associated Press.

So, how is that working out?

Let’s take a look.

"Refugee," a minute-long “He Gets Us” film that has been viewed almost 200,000 times on You Tube, is a series of black-and-white, documentary style film clips showing what appear to be Central American individuals and families, on foot, presumably headed for our southern border.

A young couple and their baby who fled their country when armed soldiers entered their village are among the mass of immigrants. Finally, they reach their destination — Bethlehem.

The point, obviously: Jesus was an immigrant.

On You Tube the film is accompanied by more than a thousand comments from viewers.

I read roughly 100 of the comments, enough to get a sense of how viewers felt about the film.

By my estimate, about half of the responses were negative, including some that were downright hostile.

Speaking for skeptics, John O’Brien said, “Jesus (if he existed) wasn't a refugee.” “He’s also made up,” agreed another viewer.

Chadlyo thought he sensed "that unforgettable smell of a wolf in sheep’s clothing."

"Ah," sighed V Ahern, "The commercialization and marketing of Jesus. I am very unimpressed."

Another viewer said simply, "PUH ... LESE."

Several viewers had issues with the evangelical backers of the film.

What I did not see was a single "spiritually open but skeptical" viewer whose mind was changed about Jesus after watching the “Refugee.”

The issue is not whether one agrees with the viewers’ opinions. It is that a significant percentage of viewers — roughly half — reacted negatively to the film, strongly so in many instances.

Dr. Kevin Young, who leads a ministry in Florida that is “dedicated to those who are disconnected, disillusioned or done with the institutional church,” thinks he knows why: "Jesus doesn’t have an image problem; Christians and their churches do."

"Young people want a church that will ... do something for those in harm’s way," he told CNN, "those who the church itself has harmed."

Money spent on marketing would be better spent, Young said, "funding community programs and advocacy for the oppressed."

Instead of rebranding Jesus, these critics say, Christianity should improve its own image by emulating him.

As a general rule, I’m not in favor of marketing religion, at least not in the way one would market, say, light beer or toenail fungus medication.

If I had $20 million lying around drawing interest, I probably wouldn’t be inclined to blow it in 90 seconds on ads for the Super Bowl.

But that’s just me.

Well, it’s not just me.

Joey watched “Refugee” on You Tube and responded, “You could have helped the poor. You did this instead.”

Another viewer wondered, “WWJD with $100 million?”

The answer to that question might be a clue to correcting the decline of Christianity.