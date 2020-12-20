Richard Groves: What to do about a White House bully

“Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has strong-armed, browbeaten and coerced adversaries and allies alike to accede to his will. Electoral defeat has neither changed nor chastened him,” reports the Washington Post.

No one knows that better than you, Republican lawmakers.

According to Maggie Haberman and Jeremy Peters of The New York Times, some Republican lawmakers “fear that if they don’t make it clear they are on the president’s side they could open themselves up to a primary challenge or end any hope for attaining higher office in the near future.”

Many of you have been bullied into silence. When asked whether you believe that Joe Biden is the president-elect, 27 of you said yes, two said no, and 219 of you couldn’t get a word out.

When the call went out for lemmings to line up in support of the ridiculous suit the SCOTUS dismissed out of hand and out of court, you showed up, pen in hand, and signed your legacy away.

I want you to know that there are resources that can help you, books about how children can deal with bullies on the playground, and online resources like Kidshealth and WikiHow.

Most of the sources emphasize the importance of understanding the bully.