Richard J Rosen, M.D.: Why the wealth gap needs to close

I have seen a hospital bill for a surgical stay which showed “charges” in the first column of $84,000. The second column was “Medicare allowed” of $11,000. This wiped out a $73,000 WT. The third column was “Medicare paid” and was 80% of the allowed. The fourth column was “supplement paid,” the remaining 20%. The patient had an expensive, excellent supplement and total coverage. Who gets bills with only one column — for “charges” — uninsured patients? Should we calculate WT in hospital bills? The greatest cause of personal bankruptcy is a medical catastrophe.

The Affordable Care Act offers subsidies for the purchase of health insurance through an exchange for people with income between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. To make it affordable for the government, Medicaid was to cover the poorest people, providing adequate insurance at lower expenses than private, for-profit insurance companies. When the Supreme Court, noting that the states were to pay 10% of the Medicaid expansion costs, made participation in this expansion of Medicaid eligibility optional for the states, it left a “coverage gap” in unexpanded states. North Carolina, due to state Senate’s leader Phil Berger’s concern that the federal government might renege on its commitment to cover 90% of the costs, is one of the remaining 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid.