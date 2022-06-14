Richard Koritz: The important story behind Juneteenth

In Friday’s News & Record (June 10), the Life section front page includes a historical error in the opening paragraph of the article, “Juneteenth Events in the Triad.” It explains Juneteenth as “a celebration of June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received word TWO YEARS AFTER THE CIVIL WAR HAD ENDED, that they had finally received their freedom (my caps).”

The Civil War basically ended on April 9, 1865, with the surrender of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House in Virginia. Consequently, Juneteenth occurred slightly more than two months, not two years, after Lee’s surrender.

The error may have been due to the following: President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, issued on Sept. 22, 1862, only took effect on Jan. 1, 1863, and then only in states, counties or parishes in rebellion against the United States, i.e., where the Union Army was not in control. So no slaves were immediately freed by it!

The issuance of Lincoln’s proclamation, however, did make clear that the main Union war aim was now noble and just: the abolition of human enslavement. With the heroic role of its Afro-American troops, and heroic self-sacrifice of many white Union Army soldiers as well, the Union’s military victory over the Confederacy was the decisive factor in the emancipation of 4 million human beings in the U.S.

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with his troops and issued his General Order No. 3, which announced that “all slaves are free.” They were greeted by large, enthusiastic crowds.

It was the enslaved people of Texas who originated the Juneteenth holiday through their rejoicing, jubilation and celebration upon hearing this great news. Juneteenth celebrations became annual events. And, by the end of the century, they were celebrated all over Texas.

Today the national Juneteenth holiday exposes the white supremacist lie most of us were taught in school that “the slaves were happy on the plantation.” Those of us in the U.S. who are serious enemies of human enslavement and cherish human freedom everywhere should treat Juneteenth, our marvelous new national holiday, with great care.

Richard A. Koritz lives in Greensboro and is editor and publisher of 2002’s “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom” by Charles A. Taylor.