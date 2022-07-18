Richard Mearns: Electric vehicles do cut emissions

Some skeptical readers have questioned whether electric vehicles, or EVs, are really cleaner than gasoline-powered cars when the release of CO2 over the entire production/use cycles is considered. Since this is an important question, I did some research on the topic.

All of the studies I’ve found concurred with the conclusion that, over the full life cycle of an EV, it is cleaner than the current alternatives and getting more so daily. For example, MIT, a very highly respected research university (https://tinyurl.com/2c2aks6m), reported the following results from a July 2021 study:

Average EV operational emissions were 200 grams of CO2 per mile versus 275 grams per mile for hybrid gas-powered vehicles (which, incidentally, are significantly cleaner than standard gas-powered cars and trucks).

The MIT researchers additionally stated: “We are projecting that, with cleaning up the grid, we can reduce emissions from electric vehicles ... to about 50 grams per mile by 2050.” (Duke Energy is well on its way, currently getting more than one-third of its energy from clean sources, with plans to close all of its coal-fired plants by 2030 and to produce zero emissions by 2050).

While recognizing the extra environmental impacts of producing EVs, Florian Knobloch, a fellow at the Cambridge Centre for Environment, Energy and Natural Resource Governance, noted that “those higher production numbers are seen as an initial investment, which pays off rather quickly due to the reduced lifetime emissions.”

One additional comment on this subject: Our legislators are continually complaining that EVs don’t pay “their fair share” for roads. They actually pay an additional annual registration fee of $140, which equates to the current state gas tax (38 cents per gallon) for someone driving a 28 mpg gas car 10,316 miles (and which charges the gas-powered car owner exactly $0 for the increased climate change cost of operating his or her vehicle).