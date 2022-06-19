Richie Zweigenhaft: How cycling has become therapy for me at age 75

For more than four decades, I played in a noontime pick-up basketball game three times a week. When COVID hit, the game, like so many things, was history. I turned to the beat-up mountain bike that I bought a few years ago, used, for $50. Biking gave me greater appreciation for my hometown and it turned out to be therapeutic in three ways.

First, it buoyed my spirits. Even though I often set out on my bike ride in despair over the effects of the pandemic, including the social isolation, or the grim political landscape in our country, I felt better after my daily bike ride. Most of my ride is on a bike path, and the people I have encountered — almost all of whom are on foot or on bikes, though there have been a few roller blades, and one memorable guy on a unicycle — have been unfailingly friendly. So, too, thankfully, have their dogs.

These walkers, cyclists, roller bladers and the unicycle guy might have voted for the defeated narcissist-in-chief, or for the wealthy guy running for the Senate who owns a gun shop, but we don’t talk about those things as I pedal by. They are friendly on the bike path, and our good-spirited encounters serve as a reminder to me of the reassuring value of face-to-face contact and civility.

Second, my therapeutic daily bike ride gives me a very nice snapshot of Greensboro at play, a snapshot that also buoys my spirits. My ride takes me past a softball field where the highly skilled and high-spirited Greensboro College women’s team practices and plays (with players’ friends and family seated in chairs around the field, cheering them on to a 24-9 record in 2021, 26-13 in 2022). These softball players and their coaches always seem to be both working hard and having a good time.

My ride then takes me past the skateboard park, never empty unless it is raining, populated mostly by guys in jeans (no shirts, no helmets), but sometimes there are girls there. They, too, are having fun, even with the minor falls that I have witnessed (I have not seen a real injury in more than two years of riding by).

Sometimes this little community offers surprises. One day two guys were having a boxing match, gloves and all, surrounded by a circle of onlookers. On a few other days there have been thriving clothing exchanges (the real “free market”).

Sometimes they bring couches and comfy chairs, and play or listen to music. Just hundreds of yards away, it is a very different scene from the softball field, but these skateboarders too, were working on their moves and having fun. I get a contact high, not from drugs but from their good vibes.

A bit further along the bike path, I pass a basketball court, often with individual guys (usually guys, sometimes girls) playing half-court games, and, once in a while, full-court. The court was shut down for months during the worst of the pandemic — I remember the shock of riding by and realizing that the city had taken down the rims (prudently I might add). Six months or so later, the rims were back, and so, too, were the hoopsters.

Next on my ride I come to some tennis courts, usually with tennis players, but also, more and more often, with pickleball players (the fastest growing sport in America). Sometimes, when the courts are not in use, a woman gracefully roller skates.

Finally, behind the tennis courts, on Sunday afternoons, I often stop to watch a volleyball game. This game, a weekly institution in what used to be called Lake Daniel, but now is called Westerwood, has been going on for decades. I was fascinated by the fact that it always included women as well as men, always was racially integrated, typically included some people in their 20s (or younger) and others who appeared to be in their 60s. Moreover, and, most notably to me as a person who has watched more basketball than I want to admit, I’ve never seen a disagreement. In more than two years of stopping to watch these Sunday afternoon volleyball games, not a single argument. They laugh off any differences in calls (in or out? a carry?) and proceed to the next point. They are unceasingly good-natured and encourage one another.

I don’t know if all pick-up volleyball games are like this, but I know that most pick-up basketball games are not.

A third therapeutic feature of my bike ride is that it not only gives me a chance to observe my hometown but also a chance to think about things. Away from the computer, away from the TV and other media, away from the phone (well, I have one in my pocket but I almost never take it out of that pocket), I find myself pondering the existential questions, planning future activities, reminding myself about things I need to do or people I want to contact, and sometimes composing passages that I subsequently use in articles or books I am writing (the first draft of this article was mostly composed on my bike).

The difference between biking and basketball is striking. In my decades of playing basketball, when I was on the court I rarely thought about anything other than what was right in front of me: the ball, the guy I was covering and whether any of my teammates were open for a pass. The (mostly) solitary nature of biking is a cognitive experience, quite different from the communal game of basketball. Some of my favorite moments on the bike have involved thinking, whereas my favorite moments on the basketball court often involved no thought at all, just instinctive reactions.

Biking has helped to keep me sane in what at times seems to be a world falling apart. There were other benefits to these bike rides which also buoyed my spirits, like visiting the arboretum and watching the hasta garden emerge, or seeing how lovingly and carefully so many of my neighbors tend to their gardens and their houses. Riding my bike has reminded me how much I love living in Greensboro.