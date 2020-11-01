Rob Luisana: What condition is my preexisting condition in?

As I speak to civic groups in Greensboro, the same question invariably comes up: Will citizens with preexisting conditions be protected?

It's a question that affects approximately 4 million North Carolinians. It's also an issue that appears over and over in political ads.

The practice by health insurance companies of either excluding individuals with health problems or charging those individuals additional premiums was partly the impetus for the Affordable Care Act in 2010, better known as Obamacare. How do we interpret the avalanche of controversy over preexisting conditions?

There is no question that the Affordable Care Act disrupted premium rates for health insurance and raised cost for some individuals. When you change the rules by requiring rates to be the same for men and women, change the spread in age bands for the oldest to the youngest from an 8 to 1 spread to 3 to 1, and perhaps, most importantly, prohibit insurance companies from charging more for those with health problems, rates are going to be affected.

For those at lower income levels, government subsidies mitigated the impact of those changes, but for many of those with incomes too high to qualify for subsidies, there were hefty increases.

If no mandate, then what?