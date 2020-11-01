Rob Luisana: What condition is my preexisting condition in?

As I speak to civic groups in Greensboro, the same question invariably comes up: Will citizens with preexisting conditions be protected?
It's a question that affects approximately 4 million North Carolinians. It's also an issue that appears over and over in political ads.
The practice by health insurance companies of either excluding individuals with health problems or charging those individuals additional premiums was partly the impetus for the Affordable Care Act in 2010, better known as Obamacare. How do we interpret the avalanche of controversy over preexisting conditions?
There is no question that the Affordable Care Act disrupted premium rates for health insurance and raised cost for some individuals. When you change the rules by requiring rates to be the same for men and women, change the spread in age bands for the oldest to the youngest from an 8 to 1 spread to 3 to 1, and perhaps, most importantly, prohibit insurance companies from charging more for those with health problems, rates are going to be affected.
For those at lower income levels, government subsidies mitigated the impact of those changes, but for many of those with incomes too high to qualify for subsidies, there were hefty increases.
If no mandate, then what?
One of the most controversial parts of the Affordable Care Act was the requirement that individuals above 150% of the poverty level must purchase medical coverage or pay a penalty. That penalty still exists, but the current administration has changed the penalty to zero dollars and is pushing a legal case that will soon reach the Supreme Court.
This case may eliminate what is known as the “Individual Mandate.”
However, lost in the argument about the “Individual Mandate” is the reality that it becomes difficult, if not impossible, to provide protection for preexisting conditions without the largest possible pool of eligible people obtaining coverage. People may fail to make the connection, but eliminating the requirement that individuals obtain health insurance is also an indirect attack on protection for those with preexisting conditions, because it will increase the number of (primarily healthy) individuals who will decide to go without medical coverage.
Perhaps it can be done in America, but none of the other 32 countries that protect preexisting conditions has done so without requiring that most citizens participate in health coverage.
Where's the plan?
We are facing an election with the prospect of removing the Affordable Care Act and the written protections for preexisting conditions covered by that law. In its place we have an executive statement that the current administration will protect preexisting conditions, but there still is no written plan on how this will be accomplished.
Do we protect preexisting conditions by allowing insurance companies to charge individuals additional premiums? Do we protect preexisting conditions by saying that you are protected if there is not a break of more than 60 days in continuous coverage?
Both rules were standard practice before the passage of the Affordable Care Act, and become a roadblock for obtaining coverage, particularly for graduating college students, as well as for those who lost jobs and couldn’t afford the premiums for COBRA coverage.
COBRA coverage is the option for those who have lost their jobs or left employment to continue their employer medical coverage. It requires an employee to pay the full cost of employer coverage.
How many individuals suffering a loss of employment could manage the full cost of COBRA premiums?
Monthly medical premiums for a single person could be $500 or more; a family's monthly rate could easily exceed $1,100.
For those employees unable to pay COBRA cost, a break of 60 days in continuous medical coverage placed them at risk of being denied future coverage for a preexisting condition.
Attacking the Affordable Care Act is easy. I can list a dozen items in need of change. But for those Americans with health problems, including hundreds of thousands affected by COVID-19, I can’t think of anything more frightening than to be facing an election where the intent of the current administration is to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and with it the protections for those with preexisting conditions, without a clear written plan on how it will be done.
It should give us all pause — or at least an irregular heartbeat.
