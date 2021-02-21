Rob Schofield: A dark day for the Party of Lincoln

It’s easy to forget sometimes, but political parties usually evolve over time.

For much of its early history the Democratic Party was — particularly in the South — the home of racism and white supremacy. A half century ago, the bigoted and conservative governor of Alabama — George Wallace — won several primaries, including North Carolina, in the contest for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination.

Conversely, for much of its early history, the Republican Party — the party of Lincoln, emancipation and Reconstruction — was the party of Black Americans. It was Roosevelt’s New Deal that really hastened the switch, but as recently as the 1970s, Massachusetts was represented in the U.S. Senate by a man named Edward Brooke, who was Black, liberal and a Republican.

Today the situation has changed dramatically. In 2021 all the Wallaces are now Republicans and all the Brookes are Democrats.

And while it seems likely that things will have undergone all manner of new and unforeseen changes 50 years hence, it’s also not an exaggeration to say that the Republican Party of today has arrived at a watershed moment — both for itself and the nation.