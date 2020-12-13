Rob Schofield: A fitting conclusion to two decades of neglect

"While I am not dismissing the tragic deaths that have occurred as a result of this virus, statistically, the virus has not been proven likely to cause death or serious physical harm from the perspective of an occupational hazard.”

Earth to Commissioner Berry: The virus is exploding in workplaces throughout the state and nation. Reports indicate that thousands of people have been sickened and that 20 or more deaths have resulted from workplace infections in North Carolina alone. Indeed, the original petition notes that 80% of current workplace safety complaints in North Carolina now are related to COVID-19. What’s more, as the petition also notes, many of the frontline workers most at-risk — low-income workers of color — tend to the kind of people least likely to come forward for fear of losing their jobs.

How can that not be an occupational hazard?

Tragically however, averting her eyes from such distressing facts has long been Berry’s stock-in-trade. As multiple observers have documented down through the years, Berry has long acted as the proverbial fox guarding the henhouse — an unapologetic apologist for bosses who purports to work for the rank-and-file.