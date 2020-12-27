Rob Schofield: A holiday wish list for some notable N.C. politicians

For Sen. Richard Burr: One truly memorable legislative accomplishment before he retires. Burr will soon begin his 27th year in Washington — his 17th in the Senate after 10 in the House. He says he will retire when his current term ends in 2022, and with an investigation for illegal insider trading still apparently hanging over his head for actions taken after he learned details of the pandemic before they were available to the public, it’s conceivable that his service could end even sooner. And while it would be unfair to say that he is the most anonymous lawmaker to ever serve such an extended period in Washington, it would also be hard to find many North Carolinians who can name a single legislative achievement of the one-time lawn equipment distributor.