Rob Schofield: Crickets: Muted responses from N.C. GOP to latest Trump outrage

Unfortunately, the signs thus far that these people will rise to the occasion remain hard to detect. And North Carolina is a classic case in point.

At a time in which there is a desperate need for conservatives with integrity to debunk Trump’s lies and to talk sense to the rank and file, important North Carolina voices of the right seem instead intent on fanning the flames of discord.

“There’s never been a more critical time in America than right now,” Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger said at a conservative Christian event in Mount Airy on Sept. 25.

“Our world is polarized, and it only continues to get more and more divided. Our values are attacked, day after day, our freedoms often becoming an afterthought.”

A similar tone can be found at the John Locke Foundation. The state’s most visible conservative think tank regularly features and/or links to posts from commentators who promote the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Meanwhile, sane conservative voices like former GOP Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, who differ with progressives over many policy matters, but who are also willing to publicly call out Trump’s crimes and the dire threat he poses to our nation, are as hard to find as an anti-Kim Jong Un columnist in the Pyongyang Times.

The bottom line: Berger was right about one thing: This is a critical moment in our nation’s history. Tragically, however, it’s clear that he and other Trump lackeys have badly misdiagnosed the source of the crisis, and the cure.

Rob Schofield is director of NC Policy Watch, a progressive news and commentary website.