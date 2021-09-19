Rob Schofield: Dire school bus driver shortage is emblematic of the GOP-authored crisis in our public schools

As any parent who’s ever chaperoned a school field trip or otherwise set foot on a crowded school bus can readily attest, it is a job of enormous responsibility that requires great skill and Job-like patience.

In a just state that hadn’t underfunded public schools for so long and demeaned and diminished the jobs filled disproportionately by women and people of color, driving a school bus would be a solid and attractive middle-class job that paid $25 to $30 an hour or more. The fact that even those doing the work have set their sights so low is a testament to how out of whack and unjust things have become.

But, of course, low school bus driver pay is far from the only powerful indicator of the aggressive disinvestment in public education that state Republican lawmakers have pursued over the past decade.

Meanwhile, thanks in large part to the largesse of the federal government, the misers on Jones Street sit athwart a pile of several billion dollars in surplus funds — dollars that can and should be used to stop the bleeding and commence the process of constructing a truly constitutional public education system. Instead, GOP budgets have earmarked to an obscene degree another round of regressive tax cuts aimed at the wealthy and profitable out-of-state corporations.

The bottom line: One hopes that heroic public servants like Green and Campbell, who proudly referred to the vehicle in which he transports his precious cargo as a “mobile yellow classroom” and a “sanctuary,” will hang in there. But skinflint Republican budgets are making that tougher and tougher — so much so that one is left to wonder whether that hasn’t been the plan all along.

Rob Schofield is director of NC Policy Watch, a progressive news and commentary website.