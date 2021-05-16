Rob Schofield: Echoes of Trumpism continue to dominate at the General Assembly

While his serial dishonesty and corruption, criminal negligence in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and complicity in a failed coup d’état clearly combined to make Donald Trump one of the worst presidents in American history, you have to hand the former chief executive one thing: The man continues to inspire slavish loyalty from his blinded followers.

In few places is this more evident than in the North Carolina General Assembly where, as lawmakers raced last week to meet the May 13 “crossover deadline” by shoveling scores of minimally reviewed bills from one house to the other, Trumpian reaction remains the dominant theme.

A decade ago, when Republicans assumed control of the legislature, there was still some plausible notion that modern “conservatism” retained a connection (at least in some corners) to things like limited government, equal opportunity, shared sacrifice and selfless public service.

Today, as Donald Trump would say of the Americans who sacrificed their lives for the good of the nation in past wars, such concepts, are — at least when it comes to the policy choices of GOP politicians running the General Assembly — for suckers.