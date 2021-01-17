Rob Schofield: Five important takeaways from Jan. 6’s assault on democracy

3) The failed coup was based on lies. The deeply troubled groups and individuals behind the event have myriad grievances — most of them ridiculous — but the central premise underlying their treasonous action is demonstrably false. Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. He lost it fair and square by millions of votes and scores of Electoral College votes. It’s true that Joe Biden’s wins in some states — just like some of Trump’s — were close. But through numerous recounts and dozens of lawsuits in front of a wide variety of judges (many of them Trump appointees), challenges to the final outcomes in those states have proven universally to be without merit.

4) The groundwork for Jan. 6 was laid over a period of years. As I've noted before, Trump didn’t just start spouting dangerous lies in November; it’s been his modus operandi for many years. And throughout those years, hundreds of conservative politicians, preachers, business groups, special-interest lobbies, think tanks and media companies were only too happy to make a cynical deal with the devil. Like Vice President Pence, who was reportedly on a hit list maintained by some of the Capitol invaders, these parties knew what Trump was really about, but repeatedly enabled him and looked the other way until the moment arrived at which they found themselves in the crosshairs.

5) Repairing the damage will be a daunting task, but we must try. As veteran journalist Kathie Obradovich of the Iowa Capital Dispatch observed in a fine recent column, the sad susceptibility of so many Americans to Trump’s lies bespeaks a deep and tragic failure in American systems of civic education, news delivery and social media oversight. And while there will be no quick or easy fixes for any of these enormous problems, it’s essential that all caring and thinking Americans support a long-term, across-the-board effort to address them if we’re serious about holding on to our country.