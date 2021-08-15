Rob Schofield: Ideology, fear, and denial drive GOP's state budget

The most obvious example in this realm is climate change and the global environmental emergency to which it so mightily contributes. While perhaps somewhat understandable three or four decades ago, in recent years, such head-in-the-sand denialism has become nothing less than a crime against humanity.

And the list goes on.

There’s the COVID-19 pandemic, where fear and denial of the obvious science-based actions society must take to adapt and weather the current crisis continue to drive the political right to oppose steps as modest and simple as vaccinations and masks.

There’s the debate over our nation’s troubled racial history, where fear of honest and difficult conversations and their possible implications drives state lawmakers to try to ban fields of academic inquiry and micromanage K-12 curricula.

There’s the nation’s metastasizing wealth and income gaps, where trumped-up fears of “socialism” help convince conservative politicians and voters — almost all of whom will happily accept Social Security and Medicare benefits when they retire — to support regressive tax cuts and oppose constructing a truly adequate safety net.

There’s the fight for human rights and LGBTQ equality.