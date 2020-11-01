Rob Schofield: N.C. should listen to teachers and resist the rush to reopen schools

Meanwhile, UNC-Chapel Hill has hatched a plan to reopen the campus in mid-January for a delayed, spring “breakless,” second semester that will, it is hoped, fare better than the disastrous effort attempted in August.

Sadly, the problem with all of these jury-rigged schemes is that try as their architects might to make them safe and sane, they still fly in the face of common sense.

This is because the pandemic isn’t getting better right now. Responsible restrictions set by the Cooper administration over the last several months have clearly left our state much better off than most of the rest of the American South. But the hard truth remains that the virus is vastly more widespread now than it was in March when virtually all of the state’s residents were directed to “shelter in place.”

And this is why so many school and university employees are so concerned right now about the push to reopen and, in more than a few instances, even considering leaving their professions: They’ve seen what’s happened in some places and understandably fear for their lives and those of their students and loved ones. It’s also why the latest polling shows that a large majority of the state’s population actually favors a cautious approach.