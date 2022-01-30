Rob Schofield: NC GOP’s judicial impeachment threats are a new low in Trump-like lawlessness

But according to multiple reports, impeachment is not just under consideration as an option in the event of a ruling unfavorable to the GOP maps; it’s being discussed as a preemptive tool should Justices Anita Earls and Sam Ervin IV fail to heed GOP demands to recuse themselves. And since an 1868 state law indicates that impeached state officials are automatically suspended from their positions pending a trial in the Senate (there is debate over whether this would be enforceable), the mere act of moving to impeach could theoretically remove the two justices from hearing the case and thereby instantly convert a 4-3 Democratic majority on the court to a 3-2 Republican advantage.

Oral arguments in the gerrymandering case are scheduled to start Wednesday. There have been rumblings that House Republicans might try something in the next few days.