The much-faster-than-expected economic recovery that’s followed the easing of the coronavirus pandemic has produced several encouraging developments in the United States: low unemployment, rising wages, strong corporate profits, flattened or even falling poverty rates — just to name a few.

One big post-pandemic trend, however, that remains a vexing and chronic problem is this: the soaring number of unfilled public jobs. Across the nation, government agencies — public schools, law enforcement departments, mental health institutions and numerous others — are having enormous trouble attracting and keeping workers.

What’s more, as WRAL.com reporter Paul Specht reported recently, job vacancies in at least 20 state departments, offices and boards were at a five-year high at the start of the fiscal year. Moreover, “at least a dozen of those groups were at 10-year highs, including some that saw vacancies increase by more than 1,000 positions since the middle of 2021.”

The report also noted that this shortfall has hit at the very same time that the state’s population has been rising fast — a reality that means extra hardship, stress and frustration for just about everyone, from schoolkids, teachers and parents to folks waiting for emergency services or a new driver’s license at the DMV.

Of course, in some circles, the current situation isn’t necessarily seen in a negative light.

For years, conservative politicians have slashed taxes and public investments — something that, from their cynical perspective, has given rise to a useful feedback loop in which public services and structures become increasingly stressed and ineffective and, in turn, attract even more public ire.

See, for example, the chronic struggles of the Internal Revenue Service, where repeated budget cuts have been followed up by efforts to further eviscerate a vital agency.

In North Carolina, this persistent disinvestment of the last decade-plus has resulted in a situation in which the share of the state economy devoted to funding core services has effectively fallen off a cliff.

In the early 1990s — when the state’s public schools were being lauded nationwide as models of progress and innovation — spending on state and local government services in North Carolina was equivalent to around 6.5% of the total state economy. Today, it’s around 4.5% — a reduction of almost a third, and 22% compared to the 45-year average of 5.8%.

And, not surprisingly, the impact of such massive cuts — to public employee salaries, benefits, staffing levels and morale — has been enormous.

As North Carolina Budget and Tax Center analyst Logan Rockefeller Harris reported last November, thousands of people have left state employment during 2022 as salaries plummeted in relation to inflation — so much that many effectively lost more than 2.5 weeks of pay when their salaries were compared to those of the previous year.

Harris went on to note that this contrasts with the private sector, local government and federal government, which all added jobs during the same period. This indicates, she says, “that this problem stems directly from the policy choices made in Raleigh not to adequately raise employee pay and instead to divert over $4.1 billion into reserves.”

And while the professed rationale for these huge cuts — making the state more “business-friendly” — might offer some superficial appeal in some quarters, the truth is that North Carolina was regularly one of the nation’s top-rated locales for new businesses and business recruitment throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, when taxes and revenues were higher.

The bottom line: The employment crisis in North Carolina government will, over time, be unsustainable. No state can long remain a healthy and vibrant home or destination (for people or businesses) if its core public services and structures are hollowed out and dysfunctional. And, unless state leaders rethink this pennywise but pound-foolish path, that’s precisely the dark future that beckons.