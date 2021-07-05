Rob Schofield: Personal responsibility phonies grip about baseball

And while it’s true that there are some weird inconsistencies in the modern American sports world in which many jurisdictions allow thousands of fans to attend games shoulder-to-shoulder without PPE while players and coaches are required to undergo frequent testing and don masks, it’s also the case that the rules adopted by the sporting bodies like the NCAA are: a) rooted in sound public health policy designed to control the virus and protect athletes and those with whom they come in contact, and b) the same for everyone.

The adults in charge of the N.C. State baseball program knew (or should have known) the rules they were operating under and should have made them very clear to the young people in their charge. If they thought them wrong or unfair or scientifically unfounded, they should have spoken up ahead of time.

Then there is the real elephant in the room.

While it appears that some of the players who tested positive may have been at least partially vaccinated, it’s been hard to listen to the statements of N.C. State Coach Elliott Avent in the wake of the team’s dismissal (in which, among other things, he referred to vaccination issue as “politics”) without concluding that several players were not, and that neither Avent nor N.C. State administrators did much to address the matter.